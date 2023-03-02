“He never warmed up”: Employer revealed Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger worked as ‘fish cutter’ before WSU

Bryan Kohberger, the twenty-eight-year-old suspect in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, reportedly worked as a fish cutter as a teen.

In 2011, Bryan Kohberger was hired as a seasonal employee at Big Brown Fish and Pay Lakes in Pennsylvania, where he was reportedly trained to cut and file raw fish with industry-standard knives.

However, in a recent appearance with NewsNation's CUOMO, Charles Conklin, the owner of the establishment, revealed that he forbade Kohberger from dealing with the customers as he appeared socially withdrawn from the surroundings. Conklin also told PEOPLE that Kohberger never really fit in with the people at the establishment, whom they consider family. He said:

"He never warmed up and got friendly. Most kids that work here are considered family."

Former boss says Bryan Kohberger could not make eye contact with customers

Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University criminology student who also worked as a teaching assistant before he was fired, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 on November 13, 2022.

A recent report stated that years before Kohberger’s employment and subsequent dismissal as a TA at Washington State University, he worked as a fish cutter who barely made eye contact with customers.

Conkin said that after working there for nearly three weeks, Kohberger was let go because he never warmed up to the customers and noted that he also did not work towards improving his attitude. He avered:

"So after he was here several times, it became obvious to me that this job just wasn't for him. He wasn't able to make eye contact with customers and be friendly to them and he never got good enough for us to allow him to filet customers' fish."

It was previously reported that Bryan Kohberger was fired from his job as a teaching assistant at WSU days before his arrest for the murder of four Idaho students.

On December 19, 2022, Kohberger was officially fired from his teaching assistant position due to behavioral issues primarily stemming from sexist attitudes towards women.

Shortly after he began his job, the suspect reportedly received numerous citations from superiors after they received multiple complaints stating that Kohberger was often rude to women. The repeated warnings were allegedly met with an antagonistic attitude by the suspect, who was fired after failing to correct his behavior.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Authorities are yet to disclose a motive for the killings, while the suspect remains behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing set for late June.

