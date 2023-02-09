“Rude to women”: Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired from WSU job days before Idaho murder case arrest

A recent report has alleged that Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022, was reportedly fired from his job as a teaching assistant days before his arrest.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, a PhD student in criminology and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested on December 30, 2022, for fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus home near the University of Idaho.

A report has now stated that on December 19, 2022, Kohberger was officially fired from his teaching assistant position due to behavioral issues primarily stemming from sexist attitudes towards women.

Melissa Luck ☘ @MelissaKXLY4 Seeing some national reporting citing anonymous sources that Bryan Kohberger was fired from his TA job at WSU before his arrest. Got a quick answer from WSU, but they're not able to comment Seeing some national reporting citing anonymous sources that Bryan Kohberger was fired from his TA job at WSU before his arrest. Got a quick answer from WSU, but they're not able to comment https://t.co/9jBNBhGuvd

NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield, citing several sources, said that shortly after the suspect started his TA position in August 2022, he received numerous citations from superiors after they received multiple complaints stating that he was often rude to women and would purposely grade them lower than men.

The repeated warnings were allegedly met with an antagonistic attitude by the suspect, who was fired after failing to correct his behavior.

The timeline leading to Bryan Kohberger's termination explored

A recent report stated that days before the arrest, Bryan Kohberger received a termination letter from the University of Washington listing a litany of offenses during his time as a teaching assistant.

The letter included multiple reasons as to why the suspect was being let go from his position, including his sexist and rude attitude towards women.

The letter stated that within a month into his job, Kohberger was involved in an altercation with one of the university professors named John Snyder on September 23.

On October 3, the suspect met with the professor to discuss his behavioral problems, but the letter stated that Kohberger's conduct only devolved after the meeting as he became increasingly belligerent in the days that followed.

On October 21, Kohberger allegedly received an email from John Snyder informing the former that he had failed to rectify the issues discussed at their previous meeting. On November 11, two days before the Idaho killings, the suspect reportedly met with a professor who suggested an improvement plan.

Nearly a month later, the suspect was notified that he had failed to meet the expectations in the plan, shortly after which he reportedly got into another altercation with the professor on December 9.

On December 19, 2022, Kohberger was terminated from his position.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Authorities are yet to disclose a motive for the killings, while the suspect remains behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing set for late June.

Poll : 0 votes