“Bushy eyebrows”: Facial feature allegedly linked Bryan Kohberger to Idaho murder case

In an extensively detailed article, Air Mail chronicled the Moscow police investigation that inevitably led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, including a distinct facial feature that allegedly linked the suspect to the Idaho murder case.

The outlet, citing investigators in the case, said that Bryan Kohberger’s bushy eyebrows were allegedly the first clue in the extensive list of evidence that initially tied the suspect to the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students.

As per the arrest affidavit - which listed a string of evidence that propelled the investigators to zero in on Kohberger - one of the surviving roommates had stated that on the night of the murder, she had unwittingly witnessed the killer with a mask leaving the scene.

While describing the killer, the roommate told authorities that she had noticed the killer’s distinctive “bushy eyebrows” visible through the mask. Authorities believe the description matched the facial features of Kohberger, who allegedly also sports thick eyebrows.

Investigators cast suspicions on Bryan Kohberger after running his license plate and immediately noticing his eyebrows

Bryan Kohberger reportedly became the primary suspect in the Idaho murders after investigators ran his license plate and noticed his “bushy eyebrows,” which matched the description of the killer provided by the surviving roommate. The arrest affidavit read:

“Additionally, the photograph of Kohberger shows that he has bushy eyebrows. Kohberger’s physical description is consistent with the description of the male [the surviving roommate] saw inside the King Road Residence on November 13.”

Authorities reportedly ran Kohberger’s license plate after investigators learned that he drove a 2015 Hyundai Elantra, a car that was seen whizzing through the crime scene on the night of the murder.

Shortly after, Kohberger became a person of interest in the murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who was stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in an off-campus home near the University of Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger was reportedly under surveillance for weeks leading up to his arrest at his parents’ Pennsylvania home on December 30.

In the weeks leading up to his arrest, authorities followed him on a cross-country drive with his father to Pennsylvania and was under surveillance while staying at his parents’ home.

While staying at his parents' home for the holidays, authorities noticed Kohberger taking out the trash. They immediately recovered it to run a DNA test that was used to match the evidence found on a knife sheath left behind by the killer. Subsequently, Kohberger was arrested for murder.

A recent report also alleged that Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger attempted to contact one of the girl’s through direct messages on Instagram weeks before the four students were killed. Kohberger’s Cell Phone data showed that his phone pinged near the crime scene in the weeks leading up to the killings and after.

Kohberger remains imprisoned as he awaits a preliminary hearing on June 26.

