What items were seized during Bryan Kohberger’s Pennsylvania arrest? Idaho murder suspect’s arrest warrant unsealed

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parent's house in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022, for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Two months after the arrest, a court in Pennsylvania unsealed the search warrant that led to Bryan Kohberger's arrest in the November 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, a court in Pennsylvania unsealed a search warrant that revealed that right before the arrest, police seized a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a large white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white sneakers, socks, shorts, boxer shorts, and a buccal swab.

However, authorities haven't disclosed the significance of the items seized from the home.

Search warrant reveals authorities began physically watching Bryan Kohberger three days before his arrest

The recently released document stated that authorities began surveilling Bryan Kohberger in the days leading up to his arrest. As per the document, Investigators began physical surveillance of Kohberger, who was residing at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania, on December 27, 2022. Part of the warrant stated:

"Investigators began physical surveillance of the property and area of 119 Lamsden Drive, Chestnuthill Township, and in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 27, 2022 [and] observed Bryan Kohberger walking near this residence."

-PA State Police began surveillance on Kohberger on December 27, 2022

On December 28, authorities watching the home spotted Kohberger taking out the trash and sent a DNA sample obtained from the garbage to be compared to DNA on a knife sheath left at the crime scene.

Authorities obtained a search warrant after the DNA comparison yielded a positive result and arrested Kohberger for the murder. The document stated:

"Affiants believe that Kohberger is located inside this residence and in possession of items related to this investigation."

It continued:

"Based upon the serious and violent nature of these crimes, including the risk of general public safety, your Affiants are requesting a night-time search warrant be issued to execute this search warrant at any time and the affidavit of probable cause be sealed."

In addition to the suspect's DNA match to the Knife sheath, police also uncovered video evidence that showed the suspect’s car, a white Hyundai Elantra, at the crime scene just after the killings.

As per Fox News, the car was found parked in a two-car garage on the west side of his parent's house after arriving in the state on December 16.

Additional details on the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger

Previously, authorities had disclosed that Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University located ten miles from the crime scene, was deemed a primary suspect after his cellphone records showed his presence near the victim’s home before and after the murder. The search warrant revealed that authorities were tracking his cell phone during the course of their investigation.

As per multiple reports, the search warrant for Kohberger’s parent’s home in Pennsylvania was obtained on the same day investigators secured another warrant to search the suspect’s apartment near Washington State University.

As previously reported, the search warrant for the Washington state apartment revealed that investigators had seized nitrite-type black gloves, eight possible hair strands, a possible animal hair strand, and a pillow with a dark red spot from the suspect's home.

Authorities have not disclosed any additional details on the case after the judge issued a gag order prohibiting officials from releasing any information to the public.

Bryan Kohberger, who was booked into the Latah County Jail without bail, is due back in court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.

