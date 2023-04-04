What did Daniel Lenihan do? Suspect identified in the OC crash that killed 11-month-old baby

A 54-year-old man named Daniel Lenihan was arrested on Monday, April 3, 2023, for allegedly driving in an intoxicated state and hitting a family of three. The Orange County crash that took happened on Sunday, killing an 11-month-old named Madden Ohlwiler.

The other victims were identified as Hayley (31) and Kyle Ohlwiler (34), who were both rushed to the hospital after the crash. While Kyle and Hayley sustained severe injuries, Madden succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

According to authorities, Daniel Lenihan was driving incredibly fast and the family couldn't do anything to save themselves from the crash. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to offer financial support to Kyle and Hayley. According to the fundraiser post, the Ohlwilers were out on a family walk when the crash occurred.

Daniel Lenihan was driving under the influence of drugs when he crashed his car into a family of three

The fatal crash took place in a neighborhood near Mission Viejo on Sunday afternoon at around 4:15 pm local time. Kyle Ohlwiler and his wife Hayley were on an afternoon stroll along with their 11-month-old son on the sidewalk near Antonio Parkway and Oak Tree Lane.

Their afternoon walk took a horrific turn when a car ran into them, and while they were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, the couple lost their son. The couple is still in recovery at a local hospital.

The driver of the car was identified as 54-year-old Daniel Lenihan, originally from San Clemente. He was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata and traveling north on Antonio Parkway. Daniel Lenihan left the roadway, got up to the curb, and hit the family along with the child who was in a stroller.

When responding officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered the badly injured family and recovered Daniel Lenihan’s silver Hyundai. They found the car with a broken windshield near the road.

Shortly after the crash, Daniel Lenihan was taken to the hospital and later taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter. This was confirmed by the California Highway Patrol. Lenihan was booked into the Orange County Jail on Sunday evening and is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

A friend of Ohlwiler's, Laura Dunn, said that the death of the infant will forever be a heartache in everyone's lives. Dunn added that the family was doing nothing wrong except, "spending a beautiful Sunday together."

Meanwhile, Kyle’s brother Darron said that his brother suffered a bad concussion, and Hayley suffered from several broken bones. He said:

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but it does, and the outpouring of love and support from the community is beyond what we can comprehend or even fathom.”

Kyle’s sister Kimmy Ohlwiler Ashworth recalled the tragic incident and said that a car struck the family from behind and they are in the hospital dealing with injuries and emotional trauma. She added that while doctors did everything they could to help him, 11-month-old Madden didn't make it.

The victim’s relatives set up a fundraiser to offer financial support to the heartbroken family

The tragic crash took place on Sunday, and police arrested Daniel Lenihan on Monday as he was identified by the California Highway Patrol. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

A GoFundMe campaign has further been launched by Kimmy to provide financial support to the heartbroken family. The fundraiser aimed at raising $21,000, and has successfully raised over $110,300 from more than 1500 contributors in about 21 hours.

The fundraiser post read:

“Kyle and his dear wife Hayley lost their sweet boy Madden (11 months old) in a fatal accident on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Kyle and Hayley are still in the hospital being treated for their injuries, and anything you can do to help and support this sweet family at this time would be truly appreciated.”

Donors have also expressed condolences for the family’s tragic loss, and have written several words of support. One contributor said:

“I don’t know you but I’m heartbroken for your family. Our baby is 11 months and can’t even imagine. We will continue to pray for your healing both physically and mentally. So sorry for the loss of your sweet baby boy.”

Residents are currently in a state of shock after an incident like this happened in their close vicinity. A resident named Terra Pickett said that she was out there in the same area taking a walk with her son. The severe accident and the tragic loss of little Madden have shaken up the entire community.

Poll : 0 votes