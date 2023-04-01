“Please send someone soon”: Police release 911 calls from Nashville Covenant school shooting

The recent shooting at Nashville's The Covenant School has been in the headlines since Monday, March 27. Audrey Hale, the suspected shooter, reportedly killed six individuals that included three children aged 9.

The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus (9), Mike Hill (61), William Kinney (9), Katherine Koonce (60), Cynthia Peak (61), and Hallie Scruggs (9).

Police authorities recently released 911 calls made that day during the tragic shooting at the Nashville school that occurred around 10:13 am. In audio clips of the 911 calls, children can be heard crying.

In the audio clips, a distressed caller can be heard informing the police:

“I think the shooter is on the second floor.”

Another caller was heard shushing the kids so that they don’t make noises while crying on their way home. The caller spoke to the 911 dispatcher and added:

“We think we hear gunshots,”

In one of the audio recordings, a 911 operator asked how many shots the caller could hear. To this, the caller replied,

“I heard about ten and then I left the building.”

Within a few minutes of the shooting, two officers who have been identified as Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert arrived and shot down Audrey Hale. The two cops are being deemed "heroes."

The recent tragic incident has terrified residents and other members of the community. Police further found out that the Nashville school shooter had a manifesto where Hale had a detailed layout of the school, and also had plans of attacking other venues in similar ways.

The Covenant School released an official statement, saying:

“We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty, and staff, and beginning the process of healing.”

A caller told police that the shooting was taking place on the east side of the school

The 911 audio recordings were enough to suffice the fact that the situation was extremely chaotic the said morning. Students and staff members were panicking, and many lost their lives too. One of the officers ended up getting hurt by broken glass while attempting to restrain Audrey Hale.

News media outlets have concealed the names and identities of the callers to protect their privacy. One of the callers mentioned that the shooting was happening in the eastern part of the school building and that authorities could find broken glass pieces since Hale shot into the glass while entering the Nashville school.

Police further reported that Audrey Hale was a former student at The Covenant School and that she lived in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood.

