Who is Norma Hale? Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale’s mother shared gun control posts on social media

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old from Nashville, opened fire at the Covenant School on Monday, March 27, 2023. While they were shot and killed by responding officers, Hale had managed to fatally shoot three children and three adults inside the school. They were a former student of the same school.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a school shooting which may not be suitable for all. Discretion is advised.

Disclaimer: There is confusion about the shooter's gender identity and this article will use they/them pronouns while referring to the shooter.

Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale's mother, Norma Hale, appeared to be a gun control activist from her social media posts. Norma also uploaded several posts about gun violence and how guns should be kept away from schools. She had even shared a petition for the same cause.

In 2018, Norma Hale uploaded a post on Facebook specifically to keep guns out of schools. That same year, she also shared a petition urging lawmakers to “Make Large-Capacity Gun Magazines Illegal.” Following the shooting, Norma Hale said that she lost her child after recalling her own awareness about gun control.

Audrey Hale’s mother was a gun control activist who was very vocal about it on social media

The shootout at the Christian school in Nashville by Audrey Hale killed six people, including three nine-year-old students. Ironically, Hale’s mother Norma has been a gun control activist and has been very vocal about it on social media platforms.

Norma had shared a petition from the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation in February 21, 2018, asking lawmakers to “Make Large-Capacity Gun Magazines Illegal.”

In March 2018, she uploaded a post where she wrote that it was important to keep guns out of school The post seemed to have been from the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation as well.

In her Facebook posts, Norma seemed to be a proud mother and has been working as a coordinator since 2008, at the Village Chapel, a Nashville church. The same is also mentioned on her LinkedIn profile. Norma Hale went to the College of Wooster in 1979.

Audrey Hale's mother also posted a heart emoji and shared a photo with “I (love) God” written on it.

When Audrey Hale impressed a professor at Nossi College of Art, Norma wrote that she was proud of her child.

However, since the shooting, Norma Hale has asked people to respect her privacy. Noting that it was a very tough time for the family, Norma said that the family needs time to cope with the consequences of the shooting.

Police discovered that Hale had planned to carry out mass shootings at several venues

Investigating officers found out that Audrey Hale did not have a previous criminal record. Although it was confirmed that Hale was a transgender person, Nashville authorities initially referred to them with she/her pronouns. However, Hale's LinkedIn page listed their pronouns as he/him.

On the morning of the shooting, Hale reportedly entered the Covenant School handgun and at least two assault rifles. They then opened fire and were shooting until two law enforcement officers shot and killed them.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that Hale had planned on attacking at least one other location but didn't do so as it was heavily guarded. The shooter was also "prepared for a confrontation with law enforcement," according to a manifesto that police found.

Investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

