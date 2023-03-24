Mammoth Lakes condo explosion: California mountain town incident leaves five hurt

An explosion at a Mammoth Lakes Condo on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, left five people injured. The incident, which shocked the small California mountain town, occurred at the Val d'Isere Condominiums in the Sierra Nevada. As per CBS, authorities are exploring the possibility that the incident was caused by a propane leak.

According to local authorities, after first responders arrived, they found two complex workers in the debris.

Another unidentified individual notified first responders that his wife and son were still stuck inside their home. It was also reported that while the wife was airlifted to a different hospital, the child was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities respond to the Mammoth Lakes explosion

Authorities have restricted the area in the wake of the Mammoth Lakes explosion. They have said that it isn't yet clear whether or not the complex collapsed due to the incident.

The current toll of casualties also remains unknown, as officials are still searching for more victims among the debris.

The prevention of propane leak explosions and fires

While the cause of the Mammoth Lakes condo explosion is still unconfirmed, authorities believe it may be a case of a propane leak. They don't believe it was an intentional attempt to destroy the building.

However, such incidents are not unheard of, and according to the National Institute of Health, approximately 3000 propane fires are reported annually.

As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission, most propane fires stem from barbecues when grill hoses are not tightly secured. This was corroborated by Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory. He said that several propane leaks occur due to barbecuing accidents when a tank has been overfilled for the purpose of grilling.

Other accidents can be caused by the placement of filled gas containers in hot cars. The CPSC also recommends never using charcoal inside one's home, or bringing barbecue propane tanks indoors.

As per the Times Union, considering how widely propane tanks are used, explosions are relatively rare. Joseph Gregory said that it can sometimes be caused by the atmosphere. He said:

“The atmosphere has to be ripe for it. You have to have just the right mixture of air and gas.”

James Paul, a Minnesota fire investigator, also offered a method to stay safe while using a grill powered by a propane tank.

He said:

"Turn (the grill) and light it right away. Don't wait and let it build up gas. And then you don't want to lean over the top so you singe your face off or worse."

Novak added that the grill users can also use a 'soapy water' test. He said that if they spray all their hoses and connections with soapy water and the soapy water bubbles, this could indicate a gas leak. Novak added that grills are generally safe to use as long as precautions are taken.

The Mammoth Lakes condo explosion remains under investigation by California authorities.

