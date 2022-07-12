WATCH: Footage shows California woman Patricia Castillo setting man on fire following argument

A surveillance video from California showing a woman setting a man on fire has gone viral. The incident happened in a local park, according to police.

A Facebook post by the Sanger Police Department said that Patricia Castillo, 48, poured gasoline on her victim as he lay on the grass in a park in Sanger, near Fresno, at nearly 9 p.m. Thursday, and then set the man ablaze.

MassiVeMaC @SchengenStory Horrifying moment woman, 48, pours gasoline over man and sets him on FIRE after an argument in California park

Patricia Castillo, 48, is accused of setting the man on fire on Thrusday night in Sanger, near Fresno, about 9pm

She was arrested together with her 43-year-old Horrifying moment woman, 48, pours gasoline over man and sets him on FIRE after an argument in California parkPatricia Castillo, 48, is accused of setting the man on fire on Thrusday night in Sanger, near Fresno, about 9pmShe was arrested together with her 43-year-old https://t.co/M25pnLNLCl

The post said:

“The video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto [him] and she and the victim appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire."

The victim suffered some non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, police said.

Police also reported that Castillo has been charged with attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy. Another person named Leonard Hawkins has also been arrested for allegedly providing Castillo with gasoline.

California Police released surveillance video amid growing crime rate

The surveillance footage of the events that unfolded was released by the police authorities on their Facebook page. Police used the footage to identify the suspects and establish a timeline of the events.

It's not yet known why the incident happened, as the matter is still under investigation by the police. The surveillance video doesn't show any confrontation that may have led to the attack.

California has a rising crime rate problem. Over the last decade, the number of violent crimes in the state has increased every year. The state has a bustling population and some of the biggest cities in the country. The crime rate has started affecting even some towns' housing markets.

The post-Covid era has been a matter of concern and conversation for the authorities. As the pandemic pushed people towards unemployment and financial losses, the number of robberies, frauds, and other such crimes rose. Living through the lockdown inside their homes has also impacted the mental health of a large section.

California Police have been working vigorously to bring these numbers down again. The government does believe that the efforts are leading to results, but the numbers speak otherwise.

This spike in the crime rate is a part of a larger milieu of growing violence in the United States of America. There has been a strong voice advocating for stricter laws against several kinds of violence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far