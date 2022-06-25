Alyssa Morales GoFundMe: Woman set on fire in Philadelphia suffer massive burns as search for suspect intensifies

In a recent incident in Philadelphia, on June 16, a young woman named Alyssa Morales was set on fire in a gruesome park attack. Authorities are looking for the suspect who orchestrated a crime that caused her severe body burns.

Police are looking through security footage and seeking witnesses. Anybody with knowledge is being urged to come forward.

According to a fundraiser organized by a family friend, Alyssa Morales, 36, suffered second and third-degree burns across more than half of her body and would require months of therapy and skin grafts.

Her family mentioned,

"She will never have the same face she was born with due to this gruesome and unthinkable attack."

Alyssa Morales was battling with drug addiction

At around 11.30 p.m. on June 16, the attack occurred at Philadelphia's Harrowgate Park.

According to 6ABC, Alyssa Morales was discovered to have significant burns while emergency personnel responded to reports of a trash fire in the park.

Reportedly, she was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in a medically induced coma. A GoFundMe page created by her cousin read,

"She was in too much pain to identify herself when she arrived at the hospital, and was listed as a Jane Doe for two days before her family was able to see her."

The page said that Ms. Morales, also known as "Bre," had been homeless and battled drug addiction. A YouTube videographer interviewed her in 2020 to learn more about her life. The page also read,

"She has tried to get clean several times, but still hasn't been able to conquer her demons. Even in the darkest days of her addiction, Alyssa would never physically harm anyone but herself."

Alyssa Morales was supposedly arguing with an unidentified man before the attack

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the attack will likely have occurred during a suspected altercation, in contrast to earlier reported claims that a group of teenagers had attacked her.

Witnesses informed police that Alyssa Morales was in the park with an unnamed guy when they got into a fight with another woman, who then doused Morales with a flammable substance and set her ablaze.

An unidentified witness told souces,

"The only girl backs up and extends her arm and one person just ignites. It was huge."

Another witness, Noraida Nunez, went on to say,

"I saw the little...it was like a little spark...and then all of a sudden it just went 'whoosh' like somebody threw fluid. I ran to help. She was shaking and screaming. She didn't want anybody seeing her face anyway because I guess her face was, you know, burnt too."

Leah Ann Morales, mother of Ms. Morales, confirmed to sources that the person in the video was her daughter. She said,

"I just want to know who did this."

According to FOX29, investigators were looking for the source of the online video.

