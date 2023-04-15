What did Jayshawn Moore do? Suspect arrested after Fairleigh Dickinson University student assaulted at knifepoint

A 21-year-old named Jayshawn Moore was arrested after kidnapping a woman at knifepoint inside a dorm room at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus. Moore, who allegedly r*ped the woman as well, was arrested on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree aggravated s*xual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, and other counts.

Authorities also discovered that Moore had no established connection with Fairleigh Dickinson University. Although the victim was reported to be a student of the university, her identity wasn't revealed.

The victim allegedly came across Moore when she was returning to her campus on Sunday. Several law enforcement agencies are currently looking into the matter and trying to find out what happened that day.

Jayshawn Moore allegedly kidnapped a woman inside a dorm room at Fairleigh Dickinson University

The tragic incident took place on Sunday, April 9, 2023, when the victim was returning to the campus after spending the weekend with her family. On the way back, she met Moore, who allegedly kidnapped her.

Florham Park police chief Joseph Orlando addressed the incident and said that he forced the Fairleigh Dickinson University student into the dorm room.

Orlando stated that Moore surprised the woman outside her dorm room and forced her inside the room where he held her hostage for hours. Moore also went on to threaten the woman with a knife and assaulted her physically and s*xually.

A statement released by the authorities revealed that once he had the woman inside the room, he threatened her verbally, and with a knife. The statement also said that he physically and s*xually assaulted her for several hours.

Police further believed that Moore and the Fairleigh Dickinson University student knew each other. However, the nature of their relationship hasn’t been determined yet. Police revealed on Facebook, that the suspect had allegedly “surprised the victim” outside her dorm.

They added,

“The investigation was brought to a swift and successful conclusion, thus removing a vicious predator from the general population.”

University authorities revealed that the incident was isolated in nature and poses no threat to public

Apart from the charges already mentioned before, Moore has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Fairleigh Dickinson University is the largest private university in New Jersey, with over 12,000 students under various programs. The primary residential campus is in Florham Park.

A spokesperson for the university, Dina Schipper, told news outlets that the incident on campus was an isolated one with no threat to the rest of the community. The spokesperson added that they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incidents and provide support to the people affected by the incident.

After arresting Moore on Tuesday, authorities booked him at the Morris County Correctional Facility, prior to a detention hearing on Monday. The case is currently under investigation, and several agencies are looking into the matter.

