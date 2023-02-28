Who was Achilles Baskin? Bronx man shot to death identified as ‘hero’ who stopped 2015 shopping-cart incident

A 25-year-old man named Achilles Baskin was killed after being shot in what appeared to be a drug turf confrontation. The incident happened on Sunday at Bathgate Avenue and E. 183rd St. in Belmont.

It was discovered that Achilles Baskin was considered a “hero” back in 2011 at 14 years old, when he tried to stop two pranksters from tossing a shopping cart that ended up injuring a Manhattan mom.

Marion Hedges, the Manhattan woman, was hit by the cart and received severe injuries. Baskin was reportedly involved in a string of arrests over recent years, before getting fatally shot on Sunday afternoon.

Once considered a “hero” for trying to stop two young boys from pushing a shopping cart, Achilles Baskin was killed on Sunday after being shot. The tragic incident happened at around 1.30 pm. According to law enforcement officials, he was struck in the head at least once.

Baskin was immediately rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital but was pronounced dead. His family and friends are in a state of shock and are trying to cope with the loss of their loved one.

According to locals and neighbors, the intersection where the shooting happened has been a scene where several violent activities have taken place in the past.

According to a neighbor:

“It's not like, normal living. Like you're always on the edge. You're riding the train and a bottle drops you think it's a gun. It's like we're getting used to it, which we shouldn't.”

Residents have also expressed concerns regarding activities related to gang violence as well. The intersection is the same one where Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman Feliz was attacked back in 2018.

After Achilles Baskin was fatally shot, the NYPD is going through all available surveillance footage to unearth the course of events that happened that day.

Marion Hedges spoke to the Daily News about the recent incident and said:

“He tried to make a good decision. He had to run away because he couldn’t stop them. He had an idea of the right thing to do… He tried. And sadly, look at what happened to him now.”

Hedges further added:

“It’s awful, my heart really breaks. It’s really tough that he was involved in a very ugly situation years ago, and he tried to stop it from happening.”

9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene where Baskin was shot

Marion Hedges was outside Target when the tragic incident happened in 2011. She would have likely died after being struck by the shopping cart, had a doctor nearby did not administer CPR immediately. Her son was with her during the incident, but fortunately, received no injuries.

She continued:

“I was technically dead on the sidewalk. I lost a lot of gray cells from lack of oxygen. I had to relearn everything. Walk again, eat again. I couldn’t read. I still have a double vision to this day. I still have a lot of problems. It’s been a long road. I walk with a cane.”

Two 12-year-old boys were later arrested and pleaded guilty to assault following the 2011 incident. Achilles Baskin was seen refusing to be involved in the prank and even trying to stop them. Marion Hedges addressed his death and said:

“He never had a chance to have a full life. It’s very sad.”

Baskin’s sister Tiarra said:

“He’s our hero still to this day. They left our family mad, angry, and heartbroken. We want answers.”

According to available surveillance footage, the killer approached the 25-year-old in front of a bodega where he was shot. Police have recovered five 9mm shell casings from the scene as well.

Police are trying to discover the chain of events that led to the tragic death of Achilles Baskin.

