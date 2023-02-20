Christopher Fitzgerald GoFundMe raises over $170,000 as Temple University cop is shot to death in Philadelphia

Christopher Fitzgerald, a Temple University police officer, was shot to death while on duty on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He became the first cop to be killed on duty after Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor was killed in 2020 while on duty.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeiffer, who was allegedly involved in the shooting of the late officer, Christopher Fitzgerald. Authorities handcuffed him using the victim's handcuffs.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Rossman Shaffer, a police officer and the secretary of the Temple University Police Association, some time back to raise funds to provide financial assistance to Christopher Fitzgerald’s family. It aimed to raise an amount of $250,000, and has already raised over $222,000.

Corey Davis @coreydavis6abc Temple and Philadelphia police officers taking a moment to remember fallen Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald. Temple and Philadelphia police officers taking a moment to remember fallen Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald. https://t.co/PTPBHYFLtQ

On the page, Shaffer described Fitzgerald as "a loving husband, father, friend, and public servant whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched." He further added that the late police officer "will always be remembered for his fearlessness in fighting crime and his compassion for his community." Lastly, he concluded by saying that all the donations will be given to Fitzgerald's wife, their four children, and other family members.

Deceased officer Fitzgerald has been with the police since October 2021.

Temple University cop Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot to death by Miles Pfeiffer in Philadelphia

A horrific incident broke out on Saturday night when Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald died after being fatally shot. Police identified the suspect as Miles Pfeiffer. According to authorities, Fitzgerald was trying to arrest Miles, who has been described as a “dangerous criminal.”

Temple University Police Association @officialTUPA Remembering and honoring our forever hero, Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.



Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia



EOW: 02/18/23 Remembering and honoring our forever hero, Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald. Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia EOW: 02/18/23 https://t.co/5oRoxwxZPF

The late police officer was immediately rushed to Temple University Hospital after the tragic shooting but couldn’t survive the attack. According to cops, Miles was also charged with carjacking along with fatally shooting the Temple University police officer. Gov. Josh Saphiro has ordered all flags in the state of Pennsylvania to flow their flags at half mast to honor officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

According to DA Larry Krasner, Miles even tried to rob Christopher after he sustained the injuries and was on the ground. Krasner continued:

“Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets while the officer was laying on the ground and fatally wounded. Pfeffer is further alleged to have committed a carjacking a short time later, close to the location of the officer’s murder.”

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s vice president issued a statement, saying:

“Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend.”

Fort Worth Police expressed condolences and that the officers are grieving the death of Fitzgerald. The department wrote on Twitter:

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca took to Facebook and wrote:

“Our condolences to Temple University Police and the Fallen Officer’s Family and friends. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

DA Krasner added that Miles will face several charges, including murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, and possession of an instrument of crime.

