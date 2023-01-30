Jahnavi Kandula GoFundMe raises above $153,000 as student is killed by Seattle police car

Jahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student, was fatally hit by a Seattle police car on Monday, January 23, 2023. The police car was reportedly speeding to respond to a “high-priority” call near the Northeastern University, where Kandula studied.

The tragic incident occurred at around 8 pm local time on Monday near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. Jahnavi Kandula was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident, where she was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by one Vanisudha Chilukuri to provide financial aid to Kandula’s family. The fundraiser that was launched about five days ago has collected $153,973 from more than 4,500 people.

Seattle Police Dept. @SeattlePD The 23-year-old female pedestrian has died after being struck by a Seattle Police officer in a marked patrol SUV. More details have been added to the original post: spdblotter.seattle.gov/2023/01/23/off… The 23-year-old female pedestrian has died after being struck by a Seattle Police officer in a marked patrol SUV. More details have been added to the original post: spdblotter.seattle.gov/2023/01/23/off…

Jahnavi Kandula was on a crosswalk when she was fatally hit by a Seattle police car

The 23-year-old grad student Jahnavi Kandula faced a tragic fate after being hit by a police vehicle in South Lake Union.

The victim was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Kandula and they mentioned that her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. Police have not revealed a lot of details regarding the incident and have also not provided the identity of the officer who was driving the car. Jahnavi Kandula was on the crosswalk when she was fatally hit by the police patrol car.

Detective Valerie Carson, a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department, said that authorities are not investigating Jahnavi Kandula’s death as a use-of-force case. Carson continued:

“At this point in the investigation, we have no reason to believe the officer intended to hit the woman.”

Erica C. Barnett @ericacbarnett A 23-year-old woman, Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck and killed by a police officer driving a department SUV Monday night, was at the intersection of Dexter and Thomas, where a long-planned protected intersection was put on hold by @MayorofSeattle 's @seattledot last year. A 23-year-old woman, Jaahnavi Kandula, who was struck and killed by a police officer driving a department SUV Monday night, was at the intersection of Dexter and Thomas, where a long-planned protected intersection was put on hold by @MayorofSeattle's @seattledot last year.

A media outlet reported that the police officer behind the wheel was put on a “release day.” An online blotter post was updated by the Seattle Police Department regarding the tragic incident. It stated that the collision is being investigated by SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad.

Soon after 8 pm that day, responding officers arrived at the scene and found 23-year-old Jahnavi Kandula with life-threatening injuries. As per Fox News, Police further administered CPR on the grad student before the Seattle Fire Department arrived. SFD officials administered other life-saving procedures and then rushed her to Harborview Medical Center. She was considered to be in a critical state.

SPD published a statement on its online blotter that said:

“We want to acknowledge the many questions we are receiving regarding the collision Monday night between an SPD officer and a pedestrian.”

Pipsqueak Seattle @Pipsqueak206 Jaahnavi Kandula was struck and killed by a reckless SPD officer’s patrol car while crossing a street. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell defunded pedestrian safety development for that very intersection while pouring money into this murderous police department. Jaahnavi Kandula was struck and killed by a reckless SPD officer’s patrol car while crossing a street. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell defunded pedestrian safety development for that very intersection while pouring money into this murderous police department. https://t.co/w20KCVkBlM

It further added:

“As is the case with any serious motor vehicle collision, this incident is under investigation by SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad, consistent with SPD policy. We extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Kandula’s family and friends. This incident is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved.”

According to authorities, the incident was accidental, and thus, they refused to put the officer behind the wheel on leave. He joined back two days after Jahnavi was fatally hit. It is yet to be concluded whether the police vehicle stopped after it hit the 23-year-old.

The GoFundMe post stated:

“Jahnavi's sudden death has left a void which can’t be replaced but we could at least help the grieving family by contributing anything possible to support their family during these hard times.”

The 23-year-old Indian student was raised by a single mom

Jahnavi Kandula was originally from Andhra Pradesh, India, and was pursuing her master’s degree at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus. According to her family, she was a “brilliant” person and was raised by a single mother who works as a teacher in India.

Jahnavi’s uncle, Ashok Mandula, stated that the family was informed about her tragic demise on Monday night.

He said:

“Our first priority is to get her [Jahnavi Kandula] home so her family can see her.”

alexjacobs @alexjacobs @IncarcerNation Annual Averages say 100s of people including innocent bystanders are killed. 1000s are injured. They call it First Responder Accidents. What were they responding too? Sirens, Lights, in pursuit? On duty or break? @IncarcerNation Annual Averages say 100s of people including innocent bystanders are killed. 1000s are injured. They call it First Responder Accidents. What were they responding too? Sirens, Lights, in pursuit? On duty or break?

The Seattle Police Department told media outlets:

“We will provide all publicly releasable information, including the report, once we are able to do so, and in consultation with the family.”

A ride and vigil were held on Friday to honor Jahnavi Kandula. Cyclist Joe Hand addressed the incident and said:

“Tonight’s case I think highlights how danger can come from any corner of our city, even those who are tasked with protecting us are choosing to create actions that kill people.”

Greg Spotts @Spottnik 🧵 Just now I visited the Dexter intersection where Jaahnavi Kandula was killed. I live without a car in this neighborhood and I walk these streets daily. I try to be a careful pedestrian but I still experience close calls, particularly at night. I want our streets to be safer. 🧵 Just now I visited the Dexter intersection where Jaahnavi Kandula was killed. I live without a car in this neighborhood and I walk these streets daily. I try to be a careful pedestrian but I still experience close calls, particularly at night. I want our streets to be safer. https://t.co/GlZde8yx1T

It was also further mentioned in the fundraiser post that the Telugu Association of North America has been helping the family deal with the formalities related to the remains of the young woman.

