Who was Gonzoe? All about rapper who tragically died after being fatally shot in Seattle

Ronald "Gonzoe" Moore tragically passed away after being shot dead on July 30th. The incident reportedly took place near a gas station in West Seattle. The musician was 45 at the time of his death.
Several close associates confirmed the news of his unfortunate demise. Gonzoe was reportedly shot three times from the front in a bowling alley in Seattle. He collapsed after reaching a nearby gas station in a wounded state.
First responders arrived quickly at the scene of the crime. However, they failed to save the LA-based rapper due to fatal injuries from the shooting. Police reportedly discovered a vehicle loaded with bullets near the bowling alley, but there was no sign of any suspected shooter on the spot.
The veteran singer was best known for his association with hip-hop icons like 2Pac and Ice Cube. Besides his musical endeavors, Gonzoe was also famous in the boxing ring, recently making news for his highly publicized rivalry with Boskoe.
However, the beef was reportedly resolved during their boxing match, and the duo even started working on a business project before Gonzoe's passing.
Although an investigation about Gonzoe's murder is underway, no suspect or murder motif has been reported at the time of writing. The rapper reportedly had no serious feuds during his lifetime.
Tributes pour as veteran rapper Gonzoe dies after being shot
Gonzoe is remembered from the mid-90s Los Angeles rap industry. He rose to fame with the trio rap group, Kausion, and gained prominence with their debut 1995 album, "South Central Los Skanless." The group later signed to Ice Cube's Lench Mob Records.
Gonzoe launched his solo career following a fallout with Ice Cube. His debut album, "If I Live and Nothing Happens," was released in 1998. Meanwhile, the artist became a close associate of 2Pac and went on tours together.
Before Tupac's death, Gonzoe became a member of his group, Outlawz, under the nickname King Ritzy. He also contributed to iconic albums like Kurupt's "Kuruption" and Yukmouth's "Godzilla."
Gonzoe was involved in the rap industry for nearly 25 years and is dearly remembered by fans worldwide. Following the news of his tragic demise, fans took to social media to pour in heartfelt tributes for the musician:
As condolences continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gonzoe’s killer will be convicted soon. The star will be remembered by hip-hop fans across the globe and deeply missed by colleagues and admirers.
