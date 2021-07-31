Who was Gonzoe? All about rapper who tragically died after being fatally shot in Seattle

Ronald "Gonzoe" Moore tragically passed away after being shot dead on July 30th. The incident reportedly took place near a gas station in West Seattle. The musician was 45 at the time of his death.

Several close associates confirmed the news of his unfortunate demise. Gonzoe was reportedly shot three times from the front in a bowling alley in Seattle. He collapsed after reaching a nearby gas station in a wounded state.

First responders arrived quickly at the scene of the crime. However, they failed to save the LA-based rapper due to fatal injuries from the shooting. Police reportedly discovered a vehicle loaded with bullets near the bowling alley, but there was no sign of any suspected shooter on the spot.

The veteran singer was best known for his association with hip-hop icons like 2Pac and Ice Cube. Besides his musical endeavors, Gonzoe was also famous in the boxing ring, recently making news for his highly publicized rivalry with Boskoe.

However, the beef was reportedly resolved during their boxing match, and the duo even started working on a business project before Gonzoe's passing.

Although an investigation about Gonzoe's murder is underway, no suspect or murder motif has been reported at the time of writing. The rapper reportedly had no serious feuds during his lifetime.

Tributes pour as veteran rapper Gonzoe dies after being shot

Gonzoe is remembered from the mid-90s Los Angeles rap industry. He rose to fame with the trio rap group, Kausion, and gained prominence with their debut 1995 album, "South Central Los Skanless." The group later signed to Ice Cube's Lench Mob Records.

Gonzoe launched his solo career following a fallout with Ice Cube. His debut album, "If I Live and Nothing Happens," was released in 1998. Meanwhile, the artist became a close associate of 2Pac and went on tours together.

Before Tupac's death, Gonzoe became a member of his group, Outlawz, under the nickname King Ritzy. He also contributed to iconic albums like Kurupt's "Kuruption" and Yukmouth's "Godzilla."

Gonzoe was involved in the rap industry for nearly 25 years and is dearly remembered by fans worldwide. Following the news of his tragic demise, fans took to social media to pour in heartfelt tributes for the musician:

RIP Gonzoe from the Legendary Group Kausion… my man was so solid and always was ready to ride for Tupac 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/BLWxHEwSGf — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) July 31, 2021

RIP GONZOE - I will miss you big bro & love you forever for everything you done for me behind the scenes! #RIPGONZOE 🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/e8o6FJqQPu — DJ AGE™ (@DJAGE) July 31, 2021

Damn RIP Gonzoe🙏🙏🕊🕊❤️❤️🥺🥺💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pg2jeVJVMU — Xavier Antonio Walker AKA Xay Boy XB (@XavierAntonioW3) July 31, 2021

Not Gonzoe man, I don't wanna hear this shit! You'll be missed bro! This shit is unreal RIP! pic.twitter.com/YQSWPfLrbP — Mr.Loco AKA Loc Da Smoke & Wize Guyz Global Ent. (@locdasmoke) July 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Gonzoe Reports say he was gunned down in a area somewhere around a Shell Gas station in Seattle 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4mmYmLUDmb — Amadi The Ruler (@amaditheruler) July 31, 2021

My favorite Kausion joint of all time! RIP GONZOE Rest well my brother https://t.co/hVjJCGtuKz — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) July 31, 2021

RIP Gonzoe



Gonzoe was active in West Coast Hip Hop for more than 25 years. He was part of Kausion and The Regime, and dropped more than 10 solo albums. pic.twitter.com/Vu4GGWDwQn — Ruben | Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) July 31, 2021

RIP Gonzoe from the Legendary Group Kausion 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/KnK1RZexc6 — Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 (@QuezzyQuez707) July 31, 2021

R.I.P Gonzoe...When I was a kid I had the Kausion album pic.twitter.com/6VhuL89gCz — BIG MALCOLM X PLAY COUSIN (@Omowale99949437) July 31, 2021

Damn Rest In Power Gonzoe 🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/k5fOr8mdh9 — Grovel Washington (@DaSm0kinSection) July 31, 2021

RIP Gonzoe of Kaution ! Such a good dude — DAG SAVAGE (@DagSav) July 31, 2021

The news about Gonzoe passing away is really really sad. I interviewed for the first time last month and had a really great conversation with him. Very humble and honest guy. My condolences to his family and friends. — DJ Vlad - VladTV.com (@djvlad) July 31, 2021

As condolences continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gonzoe’s killer will be convicted soon. The star will be remembered by hip-hop fans across the globe and deeply missed by colleagues and admirers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer