Latinka Hancock video: Butler Township police punch woman over Big Mac cheese dispute 

The Butler Township Police Department has launched an investigation after a video of two officers hitting an African-American woman went viral online. In the video, one of the cops can be seen violently punching the lady while arresting her on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The video came to light on Tuesday, January 17, when local media shared footage on Facebook. The woman has been identified as Latinka Hancock, and the two officers have been identified as Tim Zellers and Sgt. Todd Stanley. After punching Latinka in the face, the officers held her against the car while Tim Zellers put handcuffs on her.

Authorities have stated that the officers’ bodycam footage will be released for public viewing after a “departmental review” is done. It was revealed that the incident happened after Latinka Hancock tried to rectify an incorrect order with McDonald’s. The employees allegedly ended up calling the cops on her.

Trigger Warning: The video below depicts violent behavior. Viewer discretion is advised.

Michael Wright @Mwrightatty On January 16, 2023 LaTinka Hancock was punched by an officer with the Butler Township Police Department. A bystander recorded the cellphone video of the incident and posted it to social media. We will be discussing this on a televised press conference today at 4:30 PM. On January 16, 2023 LaTinka Hancock was punched by an officer with the Butler Township Police Department. A bystander recorded the cellphone video of the incident and posted it to social media. We will be discussing this on a televised press conference today at 4:30 PM. https://t.co/kpmAoE1rvq

Two Butler Township cops were captured punching Latinka Hancock after McDonald’s employees called the police on her

A simple dispute over not having extra cheese on McDonald’s Big Mac turned into a hostile confrontation between an African-American lady and two Ohio cops.

Latinka Hancock was allegedly making a complaint regarding some issues with her Big Mac, which she bought from the McDonald’s outlet. The employees called the police on her after they got into a heated argument.

According to WDTN, Hancock refused to provide officers with her identity, after which the situation escalated. The video captured by a bystander showed the officers dragging Latinka by her arms and allegedly putting her in a chokehold. She was seen trying to free herself from the officers.

Cornell Toney @ctoney7 @Mwrightatty Police have been getting away with abusing people for too long. Punishment must be harsh enough to stop them from abusing people. Taking a few days of paid leave isn't working @Mwrightatty Police have been getting away with abusing people for too long. Punishment must be harsh enough to stop them from abusing people. Taking a few days of paid leave isn't working

She was then seen getting into an argument with the Ohio cops. Zellers was seen pointing a stun gun at Latinka Hancock while another officer, Stanley, held her by her shoulders and arms. Shortly after this, Sgt. Stanley punched her in the face around four times. She was then held against the police car and handcuffed by the two officers.

Storm Tarrion @lVU2IC @Mwrightatty Even if she did break the law! Assaulting someone u already have in custody is a crime! I find it very strange that some of the replies approve of this behaviour saying she brought it on herself, the fact that the community thinks this is okay is very disturbing 2 me! @Mwrightatty Even if she did break the law! Assaulting someone u already have in custody is a crime! I find it very strange that some of the replies approve of this behaviour saying she brought it on herself, the fact that the community thinks this is okay is very disturbing 2 me!

Officers sent on paid administrative leave: Butler Township Police Chief

In a press conference on Wednesday, January 18, John Porter, the Butler Township Police Chief, said that the officers are on paid administrative leave. It was also revealed that the Butler Township Police Department received many hate messages and emails after the incident. Porter said,

“The administrative investigation will include interviews and statements from any and all possible witnesses, including any other officers that were involved. If improper conduct is found as a result of the investigation, the findings will include a recommendation for disciplinary action.”

Porter further explained the intensity of the force that the Butler Township police officers were trained to use in certain situations. However, he did not comment on whether the officer’s actions were appropriate.

In the footage, Latinka was seen cooperating with them. However, she refused to say her name. Soon after that, they arrested her for allegedly resisting arrest.

RalphRue @RalphrueA

both these cops should be released from employment. @Mwrightatty They were trying to take her down but she wasn't going, good for her. They were pissed because she was stronger than both of them. They are too uneducated to realize where a woman's center of gravity is and they failed..both these cops should be released from employment. @Mwrightatty They were trying to take her down but she wasn't going, good for her. They were pissed because she was stronger than both of them. They are too uneducated to realize where a woman's center of gravity is and they failed..both these cops should be released from employment.

According to Latinka Hancock, she paid an additional 30 cents for extra cheese on her Big Mac. However, she did not get it. She asked the employees for the extra cheese, who told her that she had to pay 30 cents again. That was when the argument began, and the employees asked her to leave the food joint. Hancock said,

“All I wanted that woman to do is follow the instructions that I didn’t give her, that her manager gave. I want either the sandwich or my money. Did I know that I was going to be attacked? No.”

She reportedly decided to wait in the restaurant’s parking lot for her sandwich. However, she was approached by the Butler Township cops.

Describing the incident as “an incredibly sad” one, Latinka’s attorney, Michael Wright said:

“[The police] didn’t do anything or address any of this until the video went viral… Nothing about this was reasonable. This was uncalled for.”

Wright further stated that Hancock suffered a bloody face and concussion and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

