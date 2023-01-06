What happened to El Chapo's son? Arrest video goes viral, sparks deadly riots across Mexico 

Former Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman-Lopez was recently arrested in Culiacan and transferred to Mexico City. A source from the Mexican federal government told CNN that Guzman’s arrest was part of a dramatic operation in Sinaloa.

A video of Guzman’s arrest went viral online and showed him surrendering to Mexican security forces as riots took over the streets of Mexico. In the footage, officials can be seen ordering Guzman to make a phone call to a cartel associate asking rioters to stand down.

4PLUG @4PlugHub Video shows the moment Mexican security forces captured the son of "El Chapo" Ovidio Guzman-Lopez. Video shows the moment Mexican security forces captured the son of "El Chapo" Ovidio Guzman-Lopez. https://t.co/B26ZcUyMKf

According to the BBC, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced that Guzman was accused of leading part of his father El Chapo’s infamous Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest drug-trafficking organizations in the world.

Sandoval also mentioned that US officials supported the six-month surveillance operation that led to Guzman’s capture. Prior to his arrest, the United States State Department dubbed Guzman as a “high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel.”

The State Department was also offering a $5 million reward for information that could lead to Guzman’s capture. It also mentioned that Guzman and his brother Joaquin, “inherited a great deal of the narcotics proceeds” after the death of another brother named Edgar.

The department added that the brothers allegedly began “investing large amounts of the cash” to purchase cocaine and marijuana in Mexico and Colombia. They also started buying large amounts of ephedrine from Argentina and often smuggled the product into Mexico.

Kevin smith @KJ00355197 First video of Ovidio Guzmán López after being captured. First video of Ovidio Guzmán López after being captured. https://t.co/yzfwi5cGP0

The brothers are also accused of experimenting with methamphetamine production and allegedly overseeing an estimated 11 “methamphetamine labs in the state of Sinaloa.”

Federal authorities previously arrested Ovidio Guzman-Lopez in October 2019. However, he was released on the orders of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to avoid bloodshed across the country.

El Chapo’s son’s arrest leads to riots across Mexico

As news of the arrest of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman-Lopez came to light, chaos broke across Mexico, especially in the city of Culiacan. Enraged gang members allegedly blocked roads, set fire to cars and took over a local airport, per the BBC.

Two flights were allegedly struck by gunfire and more than 100 flights were canceled at three Sinaloa airports. Videos on social media showed passengers crouching for cover on an Aeromexico flight which was hit by a bullet.

Feher_Junior @Feher_Junior

The shootings began after the police detained the drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, the son of the "El Chapo", 10 people were killed, at least 29 people were injured: in #Mexico , right on the streets, fighting takes place between drug cartels and the local army - Al JazeeraThe shootings began after the police detained the drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, the son of the "El Chapo", twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 10 people were killed, at least 29 people were injured: in #Mexico, right on the streets, fighting takes place between drug cartels and the local army - Al JazeeraThe shootings began after the police detained the drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, the son of the "El Chapo", twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/a2BrPqW00x

The airline confirmed that no individual was injured in the shooting but canceled all its operations to and from the Sinaloan cities of Culiacan, Los Mochis and Mazatlan. Footage also showed vehicles being set on fire and burning buses were blocking city roads.

Sinaloa Secretary of Public Security Cristobal Castaneda also confirmed that vehicles were being looted and blockades were taking place in different parts of the city and asked the public not to leave the city.

The education secretary announced that school and administrative activities were suspended in Culiacan amid the riots. They also urged people in risky areas to take refuge in a safe place. The state governor also shared that nearly 18 people were hospitalized in the wake of the chaos.

How many children does El Chapo have?

El Chapo had several children from multiple marriages and relationships (Image via Getty Images)

El Chapo is believed to have fathered several children through multiple marriages and relationships. He married his first wife Alejandrina Maria Salazar Hernandez in 1977. The pair had three children together, Cesar, Ivan Archivaldo, and Jesus Alfredo.

Salazar and El Chapo also allegedly shared daughter Alejandrina Gisselle together. Chapo’s second wife was bank clerk Estela Pena. He allegedly fell in love with Pena, kidnapped her and eventually married her.

However, it is not known if the pair had any children together. El Chapo’s third marriage was to Griselda Lopez Perez. Perez and Chapo went on to have four children together, Edgar Guzman Lopez, Joaquin Jr., Ovidio Guzman-Lopez and Griselda Guadalupe.

El Chapo married 18-year-old American beauty queen Emma Coronel Aispuro in November 2007. The pair welcomed two twins together, Emali Guadalupe and Maria Joaquina.

California woman Rosa Isela Guzman Ortiz is also believed to Chapo’s daughter as per her mother’s claims from the drug lord’s affair with a woman in Jalisco. Kim Guzman Dolci and Laisha Guzman are also allegedly Chapo’s daughters from his extra-marital affairs.

El Chapo was convicted in 2019 and charged with 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking and firearms charges. He was sentenced to life in prison and given an additional 30 years as well as ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture.

Poll : 0 votes