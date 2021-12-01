Where is Emma Coronel Aispuro from? All about El Chapo's wife as she is sentenced to 3 years in prison

On Tuesday, November 30, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was sentenced to three years of imprisonment. Aispuro pleaded guilty to aiding the Sinaloa drug cartel in their trade.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was charged for participating in distributing illicit substances like cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, amongst others, in the US. She was also accused of helping her husband, El Chapo, escape from a Mexican prison.

Before her sentencing, Emma Coronel Aispuro made a statement to the judge and the jury, where she apologized and pleaded guilty. According to Marca, she said:

"With all due respect, I address you today to express my true regret for any and all harm that I may have done, and I ask that you and all the citizens of this country forgive me. [Translated from Spanish.]"

What is known about Emma Coronel Aispuro?

Emma Coronel Aispuro was born in San Francisco, California, in 1989. She is 32-year-old. She reportedly grew up in the Durango village of La Angostura, Mexico. In 2007, Coronel entered the Coffee and Guava Festival beauty pageant as a teenager. She is also reported to have acquired a journalism degree. However, she is not known to be actively working in the field.

The pageant was held in Canelas, Durango, Mexico. As per traditions, each participant has to host a party. According to several publications, El Chapo met her at her party and the two reportedly promised each other that they would marry in the future.

At the time of their marriage, Emma Coronel Aispuro was 18-year-old, while Guzman was 50. In the summer of 2011, after a brief hiatus from the public eye since their marriage, Aispuro traveled to Lancaster, California, where she reportedly gave birth to two twin girls.

However, his name was allegedly left out of their birth certificates as the US government had a bounty of $5 million on Guzman's apprehension at the time. In June 2021, Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty to her charges in favor of a reduced three-year sentence instead of life imprisonment.

Edited by Srijan Sen