The brother of Misrach Ewunetie, the Princeton student who was found dead near the university's New Jersey campus on October 20, opened up to reporters about why he believes there may be foul play involved in the case.

According to NPR, Misrach Ewunetie was last seen outside her Princeton dormitory on October 14. The New York Post reported that the body of the 20-year-old sociology student was discovered 6 days later behind a tennis court near the New Jersey campus.

The University and authorities obviously never did a search and if they did, you can deduce how thorough it was.

How was she not found sooner if her body was 5 mins away from where she was last seen? The University and authorities obviously never did a search and if they did, you can deduce how thorough it was.

In an initial report, local authorities reported that they did not believe that Misrach was murdered. In an interview with the US Sun, however, the victim's brother, Universe Ewunetie, discussed the circumstances surrounding his sister's disappearance and subsequent recovery. He said:

“The area she was found makes us feel it was suspicious, some trees had to be cut when they were removing Misrach.”

The case remains under investigation.

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen volunteering for the Princeton Terrace Club

According to the New York Post, Misrach Ewunetie's family reported her disappearance on October 16, a day after she did not show up for an American citizenship application related interview. She was last seen after volunteering for the Princeton Terrace Club, one of the university’s eating clubs.

So heartbreaking. Please share the story of Misrach Ewunetie & help the family find some answers during this difficult time.

On October 17, the Princetonian reported that Princeton University informed students that Misrach Ewunetie was missing. The administration released an official statement about the search, as well as the increased police presence on campus.

ABC reported that during the course of the search, Misrach's phone pinged from a housing complex 30 minutes away from the university. This led to New Jersey authorities conducting three searches in the area.

In an interview with ABC, Universe Ewunetie discussed how he found it strange that her phone was recovered far away from the campus as well as the area where the body was found. He said:

“It’s pretty far away. And Princeton is a big campus, and it’s very insular, right, so it’s very odd that her phone would be off campus. Like, everything is on campus.”

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson Why did they just find a 20 year old Princeton student dead on campus under no suspicious circumstances, with no obvious injury or hint of criminal activity, in an open field near a walking trail. Why did they just find a 20 year old Princeton student dead on campus under no suspicious circumstances, with no obvious injury or hint of criminal activity, in an open field near a walking trail.

Universe accompanied New Jersey authorities on one search, however the victim's family still criticized law enforcement for not informing them about the details of the case. He said that authorities declared that no foul play was involved before any autopsy or discussion with the Ewunetie family. He said:

“Everyone thinks it’s over with, and they released that statement before doing any autopsy and without telling us."

New Jersey authorities reported that while an autopsy has been conducted, the full results will take at least a few more weeks. As of now, police have not responded to the Ewunetie family's claims about the suspicious nature of Misrach's death.

