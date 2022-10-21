What was Misrach Ewunetie's nationality? Background explored as missing Princeton University student is found dead

On October 20, Princeton undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead behind the university's tennis courts.

Parentage.com reported that Ewunetie's family had moved to Ohio from Ethiopia in 2008. At the time of her death, she was still an Ethiopian national. She was scheduled to take an American citizenship application interview on October 15.

🆂🅸🆁 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @SirNerdyAddict Missing Princeton University undergrad Misrach Ewunetie has been found deceased.



Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on October 14, after going to her dorm room in the morning. As per NPR, her roommate reported to authorities that she left for 90 minutes, and when she returned, Ewunetie was missing.

In an official statement, the university addressed Ewunetie's death.

The statement read:

“The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety have announced that Misrach’s body was found on campus earlier today. An autopsy will determine her cause of death, but they said there were “no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.”

Liz Winslow @elwinslow Misrach Ewunetie was found. By the tennis courts. For anyone unfamiliar with Princeton, google the address of Terrace Hall and then the courts - they're practically adjacent. I will say this right now - if this had been a missing white woman, she would've been found days ago. Misrach Ewunetie was found. By the tennis courts. For anyone unfamiliar with Princeton, google the address of Terrace Hall and then the courts - they're practically adjacent. I will say this right now - if this had been a missing white woman, she would've been found days ago.

The case remains under investigation.

Misrach Ewunetie was an excellent student

As per her LinkedIn profile, after her family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, Misrach Ewunetie excelled as a student. Misrach became a valedictorian at Villa Angela-St Joseph High School before receiving a scholarship to Princeton University, where she pursued a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate.

Tashia Redden @TashiaRedden @GovMurphy @Princeton This story seems incomplete. There is something missing like an autopsy, review of surveillance cameras, where did she go at 3am in the morning. This is screaming suspicious to me. @GovMurphy @Princeton This story seems incomplete. There is something missing like an autopsy, review of surveillance cameras, where did she go at 3am in the morning. This is screaming suspicious to me.

The tragedy has left people shocked, as Ewunetie's family seemed to represent the perfect immigrant story. Besides Ewunetie's achievements as a student, her brother Jhonatan is a senior at Stanford University, while her brother Universe has the distinction of being an engineer for Nividia in San Jose, California.

Further details of the search effort

As per ABC, Misrach Ewunetie's family became concerned for her safety after she did not show up for her October 15 citizenship application interview.

Misrach's brother, Universe, told reporters that the last sign of activity from Ewunetie was on October 16, when her phone pinged near an off-campus housing complex. Universe joined officers in one of the searches that took place in the housing complex, but they remained unsuccessful until the 20-year-old's body was discovered on campus.

Universe told CNN, however, that by and large his family was not being updated about Ewunetie's status.

He said:

“There’s no constant update or interaction with us. We’re really kept in the dark.”

CNN reported that as part of the search effort, helicopters and drones were also deployed above the campus.

🆂🅸🆁 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @SirNerdyAddict New Jersey | Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, was last seen about 3 a.m. on Friday in the area of Scully Hall. A search is occurring New Jersey | Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, was last seen about 3 a.m. on Friday in the area of Scully Hall. A search is occurring https://t.co/rUVrTv5uun

In an official statement, New Jersey State governor Phil Murphy addressed Ewunetie's death.

Murphy said:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic news that missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead this afternoon. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her."

The results of the autopsy have not yet been disclosed.

