What happened to Misrach Ewunetie? Search intensifies as Princeton University student is reported missing for five days

20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, a student at Princeton University, has been missing since Friday, October 14. She was last seen near Scully Hall on the New Jersey campus at around 3 am.

Blk & Missing FDN @BAM_FI



Misrach was last spotted around 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a residential building on the New Jersey campus when she was last seen.



#HelpUsFindMisrach @Princeton Search Continues for 20y/o Misrach Ewunetie, #Princeton Student Who Vanished Last Week on Campus.Misrach was last spotted around 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a residential building on the New Jersey campus when she was last seen. Search Continues for 20y/o Misrach Ewunetie, #Princeton Student Who Vanished Last Week on Campus.Misrach was last spotted around 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a residential building on the New Jersey campus when she was last seen.#HelpUsFindMisrach @Princeton https://t.co/0E3b3fZkGu

According to school authorities, who sent emails and social media alerts regarding Ewunetie's disappearance on Monday, the undergraduate student has not been in touch with her family or friends for several days. Continuous searches conducted have yielded no results.

Princeton University @Princeton The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing.



Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000. The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing. Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000. https://t.co/5p6401md3x

In a tweet, the Ivy League school asked the public to aid in the search for Misrach Ewunetie. The school further provided a physical description of the student and included a picture of her in the hope that someone would recognize her. The tweet shared by Princeton officials read:

"She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion."

Princeton University @Princeton Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3am Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall.



She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion.



Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact DPS at (609) 258-1000. Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3am Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion.Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact DPS at (609) 258-1000.

The Department of Public Safety is considering Misrach Ewunetie a missing person

A Princeton undergraduate student went missing on Friday and almost a week later, there have been no major developments in the case.

mr. basic @misterbasic @Princeton Don’t you guys have cameras on campus? How do you have a $50 billion endowment and doesn’t have surveillance coverage all over campus? (cc: @budalichious @Princeton Don’t you guys have cameras on campus? How do you have a $50 billion endowment and doesn’t have surveillance coverage all over campus? (cc: @budalichious)

The Daily Princetonian, the school newspaper, reported that a TigerAlert was sent to the school community regarding Misrach Ewunetie's disappearance at 9:19 pm on Monday, days after she was last seen near an on-campus residential building. The newspaper further reported that in an email sent to New College West, the Dean of NCW, Anne Caswell-Klein, added that Scully Hall is where Ewunetie lives.

The Dean said:

"A follow-up email was also sent, stating that she was last seen on Friday at around 3 a.m. near Scully Hall. In an email to members of New College West (NCW), of which Ewunetie is a member, Dean of NCW Anne Caswell-Klein clarified that Scully Hall is where Ewunetie lives."

Caswell-Klein also said that Misrach Ewunetie has not been in touch with her family and friends for multiple days. The Department of Public Safety is considering her a missing person. Regarding the search for her, Princeton said:

"As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft."

Princeton University @Princeton As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft. As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft.

Ewunetie's disappearance comes at a time when the students are on fall break. Twitter users have raised questions about Princeton's seeming lack of surveillance cameras and other safety measures.

Anyone with any information on Ewunetie's whereabouts is urged to contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes