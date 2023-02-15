“Mandated poison jab”: Eighth student death at North Carolina State University sparks vaccine speculation

Another incident of a student's death has come to light at North Carolina State University. It is reported that over the weekend, the eighth student has passed away since the start of the school year.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicides which may trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

University police said on Saturday authorities found the body of a female engineering student inside Sullivan Hall. According to reports, the recent death of the student is suspected to be a case of suicide.

However, social media users are blaming vaccines for the sudden rise of suicides among students. In a tweet, a user blamed the vaccine and called it a "mandated poison jab."

This is the eighth death of a student on the campus of North Carolina State University. Before the death of the engineering student, there was another incident where a student was found dead due to natural causes at the ES King Village. It is an apartment complex for post-undergrad students, older undergrads, and students with families.

The most recent suicide case is the fifth case of suicide on the North Carolina State University campus since the start of the 2022-23 school year. Three of the students who died by suicide are reported to be from the College of Engineering.

Social media users blame the vaccine for North Carolina State University’s death of the eighth student in school

As news of the suicide began circulating on the internet, people started speculating vaccine foul play and blamed it for the deaths. Several users said that all of these suicide cases are coming because of the vaccine mandate.

Madison @madisongf4u @stkirsch 8th university student found dead this school year at North Carolina State University. It is a known fact the injections cause suicidal thoughts in this age group. If there are 8 at NCSU then other universities are seeing deaths too. Anyway to find out? @stkirsch 8th university student found dead this school year at North Carolina State University. It is a known fact the injections cause suicidal thoughts in this age group. If there are 8 at NCSU then other universities are seeing deaths too. Anyway to find out? https://t.co/8W8a4yjoEV

Madison @madisongf4u @Jikkyleaks @DoctorKarl Eight students have died at North Carolina State University this school year-mostly suicides.The 7th death from preliminary results are natural causes. Now it is normal for young college students to die from natural cause. The injection causes suicidal thoughts in this age group. @Jikkyleaks @DoctorKarl Eight students have died at North Carolina State University this school year-mostly suicides.The 7th death from preliminary results are natural causes. Now it is normal for young college students to die from natural cause. The injection causes suicidal thoughts in this age group.

North Carolina State University's chancellor Randy Woodson releases statement on the sudden surge in suicide cases in school

Chancellor Randy Woodson of North Carolina State University gave a statement sharing his grief about the death. Woodson said that if someone was struggling with their mental health, there were ways to get help.

Woodson wrote to the community:

"No matter the cause, the loss of a friend, a roommate, a classmate, hurts deeply and can seem overwhelming to cope with. Words do little to console, but I want you to know I share in your grief, and your community shares in your grief.”

Classes have also been canceled on February 16, Thursday as it will mark Wellness Day on campus so that students can check in on their mental health. It is reported that additional counseling will also be available for the Sullivan Hall residents and engineering students.

Recently, North Carolina State University increased the number of counselors on campus. They even took a contract with a company to provide telehealth services to the students.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can contact the three-digit suicide prevention hotline at 988.

