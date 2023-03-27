Skiing accident Pats Peak: Tributes pour in as 15-year-old student dies in tragedy

Christopher DiPrima, a 15-year-old from Boston, passed away after a ski accident that took place at Pats Peak in New Hampshire on Saturday, March 24, 2023. The teen's identity wasn't revealed at first, and he was only identified as a student of the Excel Academy charter school on Sunday.

The school paid tribute to him on Facebook, where in a statement, they said that he was a 10th grader at XHLS and had graduated from XLGW in 2021. The statement described Christopher as a kind and caring person who brought joy to everyone he met.

The school also mentioned that said that counselors will be available to all students who need them at all Excel campuses.

General manager of Pats Peak Kris Blomback also expressed his grief about the tragedy and that the staff at Pats Peak were saddened by the incident. Noting that an investigation into the case is ongoing, Kris said that their sympathies go out to Christopher's family.

What happened to Christopher DiPrima at Pats Peak?

Christopher DiPrima and his family were at Duster Ski Trail on Saturday, and the incident happened around 6:35 pm. DiPrima slipped down the mountain while skiing, and according to his cousin, Steven Gingras said that DiPrima was slowly learning to ski and had already done it several times before

Noting that it was a total freak accident, Christopher's cousin added that Christopher hit a bump and "went flying" as he tried to ski.

Pats Peak Ski Patrol immediately arrived at the spot and Christopher was taken to the base to be treated by the Henniker Rescue Squad. He was then transported to Concord Hospital where he lost his life to severe injuries.

Gingras described Christopher as a "nice, polite, and smart" kid who had a very bright future. While speaking to News 9, his aunt called him the kindest young man she had ever met.

Netizens pay tribute to teenager who passed away in a freak accident at Pats Peak

As soon as news of Christopher's death reached the internet, people began praying tributes to the 15-year-old. While some said that his death was especially tragic since he was so young, others simply hoped that the family had the strength to deal with the teen's death.

Following the incident, Pats Peak announced on its official Facebook page that its daily operations will remain suspended on April 1 and 2. They added:

"Uphill Travel Routes are still open – please note there are no grooming or patrol services so use the uphill travel routes at your own risk."

A few days ago, on March 22, 2023, an individual named John Lapato also died in a similar accident on Wachusett Mountain. According to the Princeton ski resort, Lapato died after crashing into a tree into the side of the mountain. He was 67 at the time of death.

