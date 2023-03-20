Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident: Terry Sanderson's identity revealed as doctor takes actor to court over skating collision 

After seven years, a court trial between actress Gwyneth Paltrow and a doctor named Terry Sanderson is set to begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

On February 26, 2016, Paltrow and Sanderson were skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The ski trip was cut short when Gwyneth Paltrow had to rest after colliding with another person coming down the slopes. In Paltrow's version, another skier crashed into her from behind. Due to this, she allegedly suffered a few minor injuries.

In Terry Sanderson's version, which he couldn't recall clearly, Paltrow slammed into him and made a run for it. In 2019, Terry sued Paltrow, saying the accident caused him serious injuries. The Shakespeare in Love actress filed a counterclaim the same year.

Machiavelli @KwathithaMpushe Gwyneth Paltrow will take a stand in civil trial regarding a 2016 Utah ski accident. The actress has been accused of skiing into a man, causing injury. Gwyneth Paltrow will take a stand in civil trial regarding a 2016 Utah ski accident. The actress has been accused of skiing into a man, causing injury. https://t.co/i3naggkjrY

Terry Sanderson is a noteworthy optometrist in America

Although Dr. Terry Sanderson does not practice anymore, he used to be an optometrist. Dr. Sanderson has been skiing for over 30 years. He was 69 at the time of his encounter with Gwyneth Paltrow and is now 76 years old.

Born on June 24, 1946, in Fairview, Montana, Sanderson is an American by nationality. He is the son of Howard and Jeanette Sanderson. He was a student at North Montana College from 1964-1967. He later went to the University of Montana to pursue a bachelor's degree in Zoology in 1969. He obtained his OD status there. Lastly, he attended Pacific University in 1973.

Terry Sanderson (Image via Fox)

He privately practiced as an optometrist in Soda Springs, Idaho, from 1976 onwards. He also went on to serve as captain of the United States Army from the years 1973-1976.

Terry Howard Sanderson's achievements include being listed as a noteworthy optometrist by Marquis Who's Who.

Terry Sanderson and Gwyneth Paltrow went to court years after the incident

In a press conference on Monday, February 20, 2023, Sanderson recalled that after the accident, he was "feeling very sore," and his brain "felt like novocaine." He claimed to have felt "really numb."

The 76-year-old doctor said Gwyneth Paltrow was the one who crashed into him while skiing. It was allegedly with so much force that he was left with "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement," according to Law & Crime.

Sanderson allegedly waited to sue Gwyneth Paltrow because his case was "weak," and he couldn't find a lawyer willing to take the case.

Tasha Mac @tashamcclain69 @CourtTV Terry Sanderson is laying on thick saying she felt like Mack truck my words he said King Kong. He is looking for a FAT PAYDAY @CourtTV Terry Sanderson is laying on thick saying she felt like Mack truck my words he said King Kong. He is looking for a FAT PAYDAY

He also mentioned that he was skiing down the green beginner's run for the first time when Paltrow allegedly slammed into him. Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, reportedly enjoyed skiing lessons with her family at the same resort.

Sanderson claimed that she slammed into him very hard, knocking him out. In 2019, at a press conference, he mentioned that moments before the collision, he "heard this just hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something".

CaShH @Satoonerist Looking at #GwynethPaltrow ski counterclaim, should #AmberHeard have just gone for $1 out of the principle of the matter. Apples and oranges but 🤷🏻‍♂️ Looking at #GwynethPaltrow ski counterclaim, should #AmberHeard have just gone for $1 out of the principle of the matter. Apples and oranges but 🤷🏻‍♂️

He's not just suing Paltrow but also Deer Valley Resort. A ski instructor named Eric Christiansen and two unnamed resort employees were included in the lawsuit.

Sanderson stuck to his argument with Gwyneth Paltrow and sent her guilty in a hit-and-run case. He allegedly said in 2019 that Paltrow "got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

The complaint states:

"A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash."

Conversely, Paltrow sticks to her claim that the instructor witnessed the collision and that Sanderson hit her.

know what i mean @if_u_know_ Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski accident: Actress set to take stand in $300,000 civil case, if you know what i mean Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski accident: Actress set to take stand in $300,000 civil case, if you know what i mean

Emily Summers, a spokeswoman for the resort, said that the facility could not comment on the case because it was a pending legal matter.

As stated earlier, Paltrow and Sanderson will go to court for a trial starting March 21, 2023. It will decide who will be responsible for paying the damages.

The lawsuit by Sanderson claimed $3.1m in damages at the start, but it has been reduced to a $300,000 claim. On the other hand, Paltrow is seeking an iconic dollar in damages and her legal fees to be covered.

Poll : 0 votes