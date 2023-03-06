Wesley Whalen's death explored as 46-year-old man dies in Heavenly Ski Resort accident

Wesley Whalen passed away in an accident at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe last Wednesday. The resort's officials claimed that the Heavenly Ski Patrol responded to the incident quickly.

Whalen was found on an expert trail near a roundabout in the ski resort. Officials responded right away by providing first aid care to the New York City resident. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead after a short period of time at the California Lodge Base Area. He was then transferred to the El Dorado County Coroner.

The COO of Heavenly addressed the tragic death of Whalen in a statement and said:

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends.”

The New York victim was a strong voice and translator for those part of the deaf community. Wesley Whalen's friends spoke very fondly about him and said that he helped people in the deaf community with things like jobs and college applications.

Although people who knew the victim said that he died while he was snowboarding, officials are yet to share more detailed information about his demise. The incident took place in the wake of an extreme winter snowstorm that dumped large amounts of snow across the Tahoe area earlier this week.

Wesley Whalen's death was quite sudden. The reason behind his death is unclear, but as per ABC7NY, there were several trees in the area of the roundabout, which could have played a role in the accident. The coroner's office claims that Whalen's cause of death is currently unknown.

The US Deaf Ski and Snowboard Association posted on Facebook about Wesley Whalen's demise last Thursday.

They wrote:

"With a heavy heart, the official news was shared with us that yesterday, a snowboarder rider Wes Whalen passed away in an accident while snowboarding. Our heart and thoughts are with his family and friends. We will endeavor to remember him and his love for adventure as we ski and snowboard with safety foremost in our minds."

Many friends of the deceased and the individuals he represented in the differently-abled community mourned his loss after he passed away.

Whalen's fellow snowboarder Lawrence Huinh addressed the situation in Tahoe, and told ABC7NY:

“There’s too many people up in Tahoe now. Now it’s like you can’t even snowboard anymore, it’s like you’re dodging people and it’s insane."

Another skier named Antonio Carpo mentioned:

“We have to be aware of the new conditions and be prepared for the changing conditions."

Wesley Whalen, you are a bright light in our world and you'll definitely be missed. We will see you soon. Thank you for everything in the past year. We were truly blessed.

Heavenly Resort is the only major ski resort in the region that is open on Mondays and Tuesdays. Shuttle access and lifts in the resort were closed due to the brunt of the storm on the day of the accident.

Heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada region eased by Wednesday, but another major winter storm is in the weather forecasts. This one begins Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

