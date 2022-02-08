Winter Olympics 2022: American skier Nina O'Brien suffers compound fracture in horrific crash

American skier Nina O’Brien's Winter Olympics campaign came to a premature end after the alpine skier sustained injuries in a horrific crash.

An American team spokesperson confirmed the horror crash and said Nina O'Brien suffered a compound fracture to her left tibia and fibula in her leg. O'Brien crashed towards the end of the women’s giant slalom race after trying to slide across the finish line. The incident happened at the end of her second run.

The alpine skier was writhing in pain after stumbling through the last gate. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Yanqing for “an initial stabilization procedure."

O'Brien gets timely intervention from Winter Olympics organizers

Taking to social media after recuperating in a hospital, Nina O'Brien said she was heartbroken but thanked the organizers of the Winter Olympics for the timely intervention.

"Well, I gave everything I had, and maybe too much, she posted on Instagram. "I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I’d skied those last few gates differently. But here we are. I had surgery last night to stabilize my tibia, which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg. I’ll get the rest fixed at home, but for now I’m in great hands."

She added:

"I want to say thank you to everyone who’s taken care of me, especially those who rushed to me in the finish and my doctors and nurses in Yanqing. I’m a little heartbroken, but also feeling so much love. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out."

O'Brien concluded:

"My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know. The good news is that today is a new day - and I get to cheer on my teammates. Good luck to everyone competing and enjoy it."

Immediately after the accident, O’Brien was taken off the course on a stretcher by the Winter Olympics medical team. The US Ski team then took to social media and confirmed that the athlete was “alert and responsive.”

In the giant slalom race at the Winter Olympics on Monday, O’Brien had one gate left in the second run and was going at top speed when she lost her balance. Her legs flew wide and she tumbled past the last gate and into the finish area.

O’Brien immediately clutched at her left leg, and still photographs showed her ankle going the opposite direction of how it should.

The skier will soon return to the US for further evaluation and medical attention.

