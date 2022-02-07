Winter Olympics 2022: Russian athlete says food at Olympics inedible, slams organizers

Russia's biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova has accused the Winter Olympics organizers of serving her inedible food during quarantine. Vasnetsova is one among multiple athletes to test positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing Winter Olympics.

Taking to social media, Vasnetsova slammed the Winter Olympics organizers and shared a picture of the food served to her in her hotel. The Russian athlete is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine in one of the designated hotels after contracting the Coronavirus.

Vasnetsova shared a photo of her food tray of pasta, a few potatoes, charred meat and some orange sauce. The athlete said she had been delivered the same breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already.

The Russian alleged she has cried every day since being kept in quarantine and that her bones have started sticking out already due to a lack of a proper diet.

"My stomach hurts, I'm very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I'm very tired. I ate all the fat they serve instead of meat because I was very hungry. My bones are already sticking out," Vasnetsova said, on an Instagram story.

However, soon after the post went viral, the event organizers were quick to address the Russian's concerns, and better food was served to her.

Athlete accuses Winter Olympics organizers of bias

Vasnetsova also went on to make another revelation in her post. She said athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 are being served poor quality food when compared to normal Winter Olympic-related personnel.

She said she had noticed that the boxes left outside the other rooms in her corridor were different. Additionally, the doors had been labeled with signs to distinguish Olympians and people working at the Winter Olympic Games.

The Russian athlete said the food being served to non-athletes was different and the box for the athletes had worse food.

She also shared the details of the food served to her team doctor, who also tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in quarantine at the same hotel. Vasnetsova said the team doctor was served fresh fruit, a salad and prawns with broccoli.

Russian biathlon team spokesperson Sergei Averyanov later said the Winter Olympics organizers had delivered an improved meal delivered to Vasnetsova. Her food included salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt.

The spokesperson added that a stationary bike will be delivered soon to help the athlete in her training.

