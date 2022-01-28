Olympic biathlon events - Dates, locations, stadiums & more

The biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. It made its debut at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California, and has been part of the Olympic program ever since.
Prior to the debut of the biathlon at the 1960 Winter Olympics, an antiquated form of the sport 'the Military Patrol' was a part of the Winter Games at the 1924, 1928, 1936, and 1948. The event consisted of athletes competing in cross-country skiing, ski mountaineering and rifle shooting.
The biathlon competition at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from February 5 -19. Atleast a total of 210 biathletes – 105 male, 105 female athletes will be competing at the big ticketing 2022 Winter Games.
How many Biathlon events are in the Winter Olympics 2022?
Biathlon events are divided into six categories:
- Individual
- Sprint
- Pursuit
- Relay
- Mixed Relay
- Mass Start
What are the different Biathlon Events at the Bejing Olympics?
The biathlon competition at the Winter Olympics features 11 events:
Men:
- 10km Sprint
- 20km Individual
- 12.5km Pursuit
- 15km Mass Start
- 4 x 7.5km Relay
Women:
- 7.5km Sprint
- 15km Individual
- 10km Pursuit
- 12.5km Mass Start
- 4 x 6km Relay
Mixed:
- 4 x 6km (W+M) Mixed Relay
Olympic biathlon events dates & stadiums
February 5: Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M) Results
February 7: Women's 15km Individual
February 8: Men's 20km Individual
February 11: Women's 7.5km Sprint
February 12:Men's 10km Sprint
February 13: Women's 10km Pursuit, Men's 12.5km Pursuit
February 15: Men's 4x7.5km Relay
February 16: Women's 4x6km Relay
February 18: Men's 15km Mass Start
February 19: Women's 12.5km Mass Start
Venue
All biathlon events will take place at the National Biathlon Center in the Zhangjiakou competition zone. It's one of three new venues constructed in the Guyangshu Cluster, and has a capacity to fit in around 6000 spectators.