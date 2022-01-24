Winter Olympic 2022: Sports and Games List 

The 2022 Winter Olympics will commence on February 4 and conclude on February 20, 2022. The Winter Games are being held in Beijing, China, making it the first ever city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

While most of the Olympic ice sports will take place in Beijing, some will unfold away from China’s capital city as well. There are three different competition zones that have been designated for the upcoming Winter Games, including the neighboring towns of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The opening ceremony will take place on February 4, while a few of the preliminary competitions like curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey will start on February 2.

Beijing 2022 @Beijing2022 Check out the passion and joy from the #Olympic #WinterGames #OpeningCeremony rehearsal last night at the National Stadium. We are so looking forward to the “simple yet splendid” performances coming soon! 12 days to go! Check out the passion and joy from the #Beijing2022 rehearsal last night at the National Stadium. We are so looking forward to the“simple yet splendid”performances coming soon! 12 days to go! 🎉Check out the passion and joy from the #Beijing2022 #Olympic ❄#WinterGames #OpeningCeremony🎉 rehearsal last night at the National Stadium. We are so looking forward to the ✨“simple yet splendid”✨ performances coming soon! 12 days to go! 💪😍 https://t.co/z9d96UYScm

Winter Olympic 2022 Sports & Games List

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports.This marks an increase of seven events from the 2018 Winter Games.

At least seven new sporting categories have been introduced in the Beijing Winter Olympics. This includes the men's and women's big air freestyle, women's monobob (or single person bobsled) and mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials. Ski jumping, a mixed relay in short track speed skating and snowboard cross have also been added to the list.

The list of the 2022 Winter Olympic sports are:-

Biathlon: Biathlon (11).

Bobsledding: Bobsleigh (4), Skeleton (2).

Curling: Curling (3).

Ice hockey: Ice hockey (2).

Luge: Luge (4).

Skating: Figure skating (5), Short track speed skating (9), Speed skating (14).

Skiing: Alpine skiing (11), Cross-country skiing (12), Freestyle skiing (13), Nordic combined (3), Ski jumping (5), Snowboarding (11).

Alpine skiing: Men's and Women's downhill, super G, giant slalom, slalom, and combined, and parallel slalom. Biathlon- Sprint (men: 10 km; Women: 7.5 km), Individual (men: 20 km; Women: 15 km) Pursuit (men: 12.5 km; Women: 10 km), Relay (men: 4×7.5 km; Women: 4×6 km; mixed: 2×7.5 km+2×6 km), and the mass start (men: 15 km; Women: 12.5 km).

Bobsleigh: Four-man race, two-man race and two-woman race.

Cross-country skiing: Men's sprint, team sprint, 30 km pursuit, 15 km, 50 km and 4×10 km relay Women's sprint, team sprint, 15 km pursuit, 10 km, 30 km and 4×5 km relay.

Curling: Men's, Women's and mixed doubles. tournaments.

Figure skating: Men's and Women's singles; pairs; ice dancing and team events.

Freestyle skiing: Men's and women's moguls, aerials, ski cross, superpipe, and slopestyle.

Ice hockey: Men's and Women's tournaments.

Luge: Men's and Women's singles, Men's doubles, team relay.

Nordic combined: Men's 10 km individual normal hill, 10 km individual large hill and team.

Short track speed skating: Men's and Women's 500 m, 1000 m, 1500 m

Women's 3000 m relay; and Men's 5000 m relay.

Skeleton: Men's and Women's events.

Ski jumping: Men's Individual Large Hill, Team Large Hill, Men's and Women's individual normal hill.

Snowboarding: Men's and Women's parallels, half-pipes, snowboard crosses, and slopestyle.

Speed skating: Men's and Women's 500 m, 1000 m, 1500 m, 5000 m, mass start, team pursuit, Women's 3000 m; Men's 10,000m.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Beijing Winter Olympics 2022- all you need to know

Edited by Anantaajith Ra