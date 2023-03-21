Copper Mountain Sledding Accident: Identity and cause of death of Prairie Central High School students revealed

On Monday, March 20, the Summit County Sheriff’s office announced that two teens died in a skiing accident at the Copper Mountain Ski Resort. The two youngsters were on spring break when the horrific incident occurred. Investigation into the case is ongoing.

Law enforcement responded to the accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort around 8:35 pm. The two male students were riding down a halfpipe and launched off of a large snowbank at the bottom of the halfpipe.

The two were on single plastic sleds, which is not permitted in the area, which was also closed to guests. They reportedly came down hard on the ice, leading to their deaths.

Nathan West @CoachWest3sport I couldn’t imagine losing two students. Big prayers to all the students, families, and faculty at Prairie Central high school during this time. I couldn’t imagine losing two students. Big prayers to all the students, families, and faculty at Prairie Central high school during this time.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s office, despite immediate medical emergency services being called for, the two individuals did not survive the accident and “were pronounced dead on the scene.”

The Sheriff’s press release also concurred that the two youngsters died from blunt force trauma once they hit the hard ice.

The Copper Mountain Ski Resort is located near Breckenridge and is 75 miles west of Denver.

Who died in the Copper Mountain skiing accident?

Prairie Central Superintendent Paula Crane confirmed the identities of the two teenagers who passed away. Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were seniors at Prairie Central High School in Illinois.

Dylan Bazzell was keenly interested in athletics. He played on the football and basketball teams this school year. He served as the kicker, receiver and defensive back for the Hawks football team.

ST Chicago @chicago_st College Recruits check out Dylan Bazzell the All Stater in track and basketball at Prairie Central High School College Recruits check out Dylan Bazzell the All Stater in track and basketball at Prairie Central High School😎😎😎 https://t.co/mtyM0g9sJV

Drew Fehr also played for the school football and basketball team during his senior year. Being the football team captain, he was the leading rusher, scorer and tackler. He had three receiving touchdowns under his belt. Fehr was also a talented basketball player who took the school team to the regional championship.

Crane said in a statement to Today:

“Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people. They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district. The Prairie Central Community continues to mourn their loss, and will support their families, our staff members, and our students throughout the grieving process.”

On the school district's website, Crane stated that they were “committed to doing everything we can to help our students and staff with the grieving and healing process.” It was also announced that the district had partnered with a Fairbury Baptist Church “to offer counseling, prayer, and a place for students to gather” to cope with the loss of the two youngsters.

PTHS Boys Basketball @PTHSBoysBKB There are no words for days like today. Just sadness. Our hearts go out to the families, to Prairie Central High School and the entire community. We are all Hawks today. There are no words for days like today. Just sadness. Our hearts go out to the families, to Prairie Central High School and the entire community. We are all Hawks today.

Dustin Lyman, Copper Mountain’s president and general manager, also released a statement offering their condolences to the grieving family and friends. He also thanked emergency responders for their work. The resort also announced that safety is their utmost priority and that:

“We’d ask our guests to please observe posted signs and warnings and not enter closed trails and areas.”

The sheriff’s office also warned skiers to practice safe snow-riding "habits" and to "be aware of the risks" associated with the sport.

Poll : 0 votes