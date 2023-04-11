"Truly awful scene": Netizens speculate UW Madison student died by suicide as university releases statement

A tragic event took place at UW Madison on Friday, April 7, 2023, when a student died at their off-campus home at the university. While officials reported that the incident took place on Mifflin Street, the cause of the student's death is yet to be revealed. However, as soon as the news reached social media, netizens began speculating that the student died by suicide and that it wasn't an accident.

One social media user said that they were crossing the area of the accident where the University of Wisconsin-Madison student was found dead. They said that they saw police looking out of the windows and even witnessed police and paramedics trying to rescue the victim. The social media user noted that it was "truly awful scene."

Social media users speculate that the student who passed away at UW Madison died due to suicide, and not accident. (Image via Reddit)

Lori Reesor, the Vice Chancellor responsible for Student Affairs at UW, extended her condolences to the campus community following the reported death. The University of Health Services and the Dean of the Student Officer dispatched their personnel to the neighborhood. They reached out to students and offered assistance as needed throughout the day.

It is worth noting that the student's identity and cause of death were yet to be revealed at the time of writing this article.

Netizens speculate suicide in the tragic death of UW Madison student

The tragic death of the UW Madison student has left the campus community deeply saddened. Meanwhile, netizens have been reacting to the news with shock and grief. However, they have also been speculating that the student died by suicide.

The speculation has prompted discussions online as people are trying to make sense of the tragedy and grapple with the implications

Social media users speculate that the student who passed away at UW Madison died due to suicide, and not accident. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speculate that the student who passed away at UW Madison died due to suicide, and not accident. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speculate that the student who passed away at UW Madison died due to suicide, and not accident. (Image via Reddit)

As mentioned earlier, authorities have not revealed the name or gender of the deceased student. Additionally, nothing has been cleared by the police about the cause of death. While many local news reports have claimed that it was an accidental death, witnesses on anonymous platforms like Reddit claim that it was a suicide.

What did the Vice Chancellor say about the death at the University?

After the death of the UW Madison student, the Vice Chancellor, Lori Reesor, released a statement talking about the student who passed away on April 7, 2023. The chancellor talked about how the police responded, and they stated it to be an accident.

The statement read:

“MPD has determined the death to be accidental; there is no threat to safety nor suspicion of foul play. However, we know the student’s death has had a profound effect on many in our community.”

UW–Madison @UWMadison We are sad to share the loss of a member of our Badger community on Friday. We know that this news has had a profound effect on many in our community and want to share resources for students to respond to this situation or for any other reason. news.wisc.edu/reesor-sharing… We are sad to share the loss of a member of our Badger community on Friday. We know that this news has had a profound effect on many in our community and want to share resources for students to respond to this situation or for any other reason. news.wisc.edu/reesor-sharing…

The chancellor, Lori, also talked about supporting the students in this tough time. She said:

“Our staff and UHS counselors went door to door on Friday in the neighborhood to connect with any students affected by the loss and to provide both immediate and ongoing support.”

The university also released some numbers and helplines for students who might be feeling distressed by the news. At the moment, the teachers, UW Madison, and the family of the deceased have not addressed the death.

Poll : 0 votes