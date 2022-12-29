What was Misrach Ewunetie’s cause of death? Missing Princeton student’s autopsy results revealed

On Wednesday, December 28, New Jersey officials released an official autopsy stating that Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie's death has been ruled a suicide.

As per People News, the deceased went missing from her university accommodation on October 14. Six days later, after a search was conducted by authorities, the teen's body was discovered near the campus tennis courts.

LindaL @ILIV4MY3 @CoffindafferFBI I really didn't expect this one to be a suicide. You just never know what someone is dealing with. So tragic. @CoffindafferFBI I really didn't expect this one to be a suicide. You just never know what someone is dealing with. So tragic.

In the autopsy, the Middlesex County coroner stated that Ewunetie died due to "bupropion, escitalopram, and hydroxyzine toxicity."

The New York Post reported that the substances are typically prescribed to patients suffering from depression. The Mercer County Prosecutor further clarified that hydroxyzine is a medicine used to treat allergic reactions.

Autopsy leads to further questions behind Misrach Ewunetie's suicide

In an official statement, Princeton Vice President for Campus Life Rochelle Calhoun confirmed that no criminal involvement was suspected in Ewunetie's death.

"(There are no obvious signs of injury) and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Pierré Niles @pierre_niles twitter.com/mikerreports/s… Michael Ruiz @mikerreports Sad update in the disappearance of #MisrachEwunetie , a Princeton student who went missing in October. foxnews.com/us/princeton-s… Sad update in the disappearance of #MisrachEwunetie, a Princeton student who went missing in October. foxnews.com/us/princeton-s… It would be extremely difficult and rare to fatally overdose on those medications. I am curious to know what her actual levels were on tox. And why do it in the middle of some shrubs by the tennis courts? Makes no sense to me #MisrachEwunetie It would be extremely difficult and rare to fatally overdose on those medications. I am curious to know what her actual levels were on tox. And why do it in the middle of some shrubs by the tennis courts? Makes no sense to me #MisrachEwunetie twitter.com/mikerreports/s…

Calhoun further added:

"Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her (...) Princeton is a close-knit community, and we mourn Misrach together.”

In a separate statement, a Princeton University spokesperson said:

"Our hearts go out of Misrach’s family and friends, and to the wider campus community that has been shaken by this tragedy. Losing a member of our community is always difficult. The long wait for definitive news about what led to her death has been challenging for all of us, and especially for those close to Misrach."

The Last Show- Karen Lee @thelastshow

#MisrachEwunetie I might accept she accidentally caused her own death by mixing medications unintentionally, but outright suicide? She helped out at the supper club. Brushed her teeth. Planned to become a US citizen with an appointment set up. Something still not right, imo. I might accept she accidentally caused her own death by mixing medications unintentionally, but outright suicide? She helped out at the supper club. Brushed her teeth. Planned to become a US citizen with an appointment set up. Something still not right, imo.#MisrachEwunetie https://t.co/Bn2lV888VP

Originally from Ethiopia, NBC reported that Misrach Ewunetie was formerly a valedectorian at the Villa Angela-St. Joseph in Cleveland, Ohio. She was attending Princeton on a full scholarship at the time of her death. As per her LinkedIn, she was a Sociology major student with a computer applications certificate.

The deceased's parents reported her missing after she missed a US citizenship application interview. At the time of her death, her brother Universe Ewunetie had said:

"She’s a sweet soul, like she’s the most caring person you will ever meet. She’s the last person I would expect to go missing. (I have a) gut-wrenching feeling of being lost."

Edie Sanders ✨ @Trendyviews @CoffindafferFBI I see this as an accidental overdose of RX meds. These 3 medications can be prescribed together and used for anxiety disorders including depression. She may have had a bad anxiety attack that she felt wouldn't go away & took more. She may have also hidden this from /her peers. @CoffindafferFBI I see this as an accidental overdose of RX meds. These 3 medications can be prescribed together and used for anxiety disorders including depression. She may have had a bad anxiety attack that she felt wouldn't go away & took more. She may have also hidden this from /her peers.

In another interview, Universe Ewunetie had stated:

“She is the gem of the house, their only daughter and the youngest."

The reason behind Misrach Ewunetie's supposed suicide has not yet been determined. In an interview with local reporters, Universe had said that his sister had no major mental health issues.

"(Misrach Ewunetie) doesn't have any personal problems that I'm aware of. With the pandemic, the first year they were not on campus, so that was difficult for her and for a lot of people."

Ewunetie's family has not yet made a public statement about her reported suicide.

