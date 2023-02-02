"Isolated and random incident": Ledford Middle School to reopen on Thursday after body found on campus 

A body was recently discovered by a school employee at Ledford Middle School on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The school was allegedly shut down after the sheriff’s office got a call around six in the morning about the same.

Following the discovery, Ledford Middle School released a notice stating that law enforcement took immediate action and started further investigation as soon as school authorities informed them about the incident. Furthermore, the campus was then closed and the scene was secured for investigation.

As per school authorities, there appears to be no connection between the deceased man and the school. Classes at the school resumed the very next day, as police were done with their investigation.

Louie Tran @louie_tran #NEW : Davidson County deputies say they're not searching for suspects after a man's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Davidson County Schools District says there is no connection between the man & the school. No details on cause of death. #NEW: Davidson County deputies say they're not searching for suspects after a man's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A spokesperson with the Davidson County Schools District says there is no connection between the man & the school. No details on cause of death. https://t.co/7a762kjvQ9

Furthermore, as per a statement from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the staff was later allowed inside the campus. The statement also stated:

“This is an isolated and random incident and there is no threat to the public as a result of this matter. They are not seeking any suspects.”

More details about the Ledford Middle School incident revealed

The Sherrif’s office decided that Ledford Middle School should be closed down for the day as investigations took place. As soon as detectives left the Middle School and cleared the scene, they marked the school campus as “safe.” The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement and said:

“Unfortunately, many of the buses were already in route when the determination to cancel school was made. Buses were directed to Ledford High School and parents were notified to pick their children up there.”

Furthermore, the Sheriff’s office also appreciated the school staff and said:

“Ledford Middle School staff led this process. Ledford Middle School and Ledford High School staff members should be applauded for handling such an uncertain situation with profound professionalism.”

At the same time, the Sheriff’s office also ensured that staff and students were able to safely return to the school. The statement read:

“The entire campus was canvassed to ensure a safe return for students and staff. The investigation is ongoing and any additional information related to the deceased individual will be provided by law enforcement. At this point there is no apparent connection between the individual and Ledford Middle School.”

Ryan Gavette @RyanGavette Ledford Middle School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat. School officials said all students and staff have been accounted for. Officials said law The Davison County Sheriff's office is still assessing the credibility of the threat. @WFMY Ledford Middle School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat. School officials said all students and staff have been accounted for. Officials said law The Davison County Sheriff's office is still assessing the credibility of the threat. @WFMY https://t.co/oe1vb70Kiv

This is not the first time that Ledford School has had to evacuate students and staff, as back in May 2022, there was a bomb threat at the school. At the time, the entire staff and school were evacuated for a few hours.

All of this happened after the school received a threat call at around 8:30 am. the school immediately contacted law enforcement and informed them about the threat. Students were later allowed to return to class for a few hours by 11 am.

Speaking about the recent incident, police have not yet disclosed the identity of the body found on the school premises.

