WATCH: Paulding County school bus driver suspended after feud with parent and not allowing children to exit vehicle 

A video is floating on social media where a Paulding County School bus driver runs and flees from the bus stop without handing over the kids to the parents. Videos of the Paulding County school bus driver show the kids climbing out of the window at the intersection. It is said to have taken place when the bus driver refused to give the students to parents without ID cards.

All of this led to a verbal spat between the parents. The driver then started misbehaving, and the parent slapped the driver. The infuriated driver immediately rushed back to her seat and fled the bus.

Later, in some videos, parents can be seen taking their kids out of the bus's windows and back door.

According to reports, the incident happened on January 18, 2023, and the driver has since been suspended. At the same time, the Paulding County School District is now investigating further. The incident occurred at the intersection of Old Harris Road and Jimmy Campbell Parkway in Georgia.

Paulding County School Students screaming, bags falling, and parents taking out kids from the backdoor: viral creates stir on social media

Videos shared on social media have infuriated netizens as many questioned the safety of the students, as they can be seen screaming with their heads out the window after the bus driver denied handing them over to their parents.

Furthermore, Paulding County School claimed that the replacement driver was filling in because the regular driver had called in sick.

The school also reported:

“A backup resulted, and the situation soon escalated as parents waited at the stop for their students.”

Additionally, the school mentioned that students were supposed to have a bus stop tag on their bookbags, but some didn't, so the driver wouldn't let them get off the bus. Dana Toole, a parent from Paulding County, had two kids on the bus and said:

"All that happened right as I got my kids off the bus. The parents were really reckless and irresponsible at the time. I think things should've been handled a lot differently than they were. I don't know why or how it even got to that point. It should have never even gotten to that point."

Additionally, as per Alive Magazine, the cops also spoke to Jaco Swanepoel, who works on the street where the drama happened. Jaco said:

“All the cops started showing up, ladies were recording and kids were jumping out the window. It’s always busy at that intersection. We’ve watched a couple accidents here. People pull out in front of each other, and sometimes there are pedestrians coming across. I was just hoping no one got run over or anything.”

However, the police also spoke about pressing charges against the parent who slapped the driver. The Paulding school students reached home safely, and there were no injuries due to the drama.

