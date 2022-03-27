What happened to rapper Chika? Artist leaves fans worried with concerning Instagram post about ending her life

Chika recently posted a statement on her Instagram story which worried her fans. The statement implied that she was on the verge of suicide. In one part, it read:
“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. Not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. The painless way. I am tired of myself too.”
The rapper continued to mention how she believes she will serve as a cautionary tale in leaving a broken person on their own devices, and how she won’t be sorry for those she would leave behind, stating that she refuses to carry the burden of those who refuse to share her own. She ended the post by writing:
“No more typing. I'm going to finish my drink and find a way that works. Thanks for the ride, I hated it.”
She has been sharing pictures and text notes on her story saying that people can find her body and she doesn’t care. She seems to have given some street names, but it is unknown where she is right now.
Chika’s present condition
Although the artist hinted on her Instagram story that she was getting suicidal thoughts, she is expected to be fine for now.
While speaking to TMZ, law enforcement forces said that the cops responded to the singer’s North Hollywood apartment on March 26 but found that she was not at home when directed to her unit by an onsite manager.
As soon as Chika’s Instagram story went viral over the internet, fans were concerned and sent her prayers, hoping that someone from her team would reach out to her before something bad happened.
However, she has not posted anything new in the last few hours. She was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best New Artist Category in 2021.
More about rapper Chika
Also known as Jane Chika Oranika, she initially gained recognition on social media and signed to Warner Records in 2019. Prior to that, she had already released her debut single, No Squares.
She released two more singles in 2019, High Rises and Can’t Explain It. She was then working on an EP titled Industry Games and confirmed the title and shared snippets of the EP’s music in January 2020.
The 25-year-old was included in XXL 2020’s Freshman Class in August 2020. She was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist.
She also played the role of a high school student in the 2020 Netflix film Project Power and even contributed to the track, My Power.