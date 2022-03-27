What happened to rapper Chika? Artist leaves fans worried with concerning Instagram post about ending her life

Chika recently posted a statement on her Instagram story which worried her fans. The statement implied that she was on the verge of suicide. In one part, it read:

“I went to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. Not because i don’t want to, but because the metal stairs were scary. It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. It’s just difficult to find the right way. The quickest way. The painless way. I am tired of myself too.”

The first half of the Instagram story (Image via Tevin_G910/Twitter)

The second half of the Instagram story (Image via Tevin_G910/Twitter)

The rapper continued to mention how she believes she will serve as a cautionary tale in leaving a broken person on their own devices, and how she won’t be sorry for those she would leave behind, stating that she refuses to carry the burden of those who refuse to share her own. She ended the post by writing:

“No more typing. I'm going to finish my drink and find a way that works. Thanks for the ride, I hated it.”

She has been sharing pictures and text notes on her story saying that people can find her body and she doesn’t care. She seems to have given some street names, but it is unknown where she is right now.

Chika’s present condition

Although the artist hinted on her Instagram story that she was getting suicidal thoughts, she is expected to be fine for now.

Chika's fans sent their prayers when they heard about her Instagram story (Image via 2020 HHA/Getty Images)

While speaking to TMZ, law enforcement forces said that the cops responded to the singer’s North Hollywood apartment on March 26 but found that she was not at home when directed to her unit by an onsite manager.

As soon as Chika’s Instagram story went viral over the internet, fans were concerned and sent her prayers, hoping that someone from her team would reach out to her before something bad happened.

RespectMyHair @RespectMyHair Pray for Grammy nominated rapper, Chika. She posted that she’s planning on ending her life today. For anyone feeling suicidal, please call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 before taking actions to end your life. Pray for Grammy nominated rapper, Chika. She posted that she’s planning on ending her life today. For anyone feeling suicidal, please call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 before taking actions to end your life. https://t.co/WOtuYglh9b

kaylie @kaylieohneck people are replying “can’t wait” in response to the female rapper Chika posting she was going to unalive herself tonight… how can people be soo mentally unwell that you literally praise someone’s pain and suffering and suicidal wishes. people are replying “can’t wait” in response to the female rapper Chika posting she was going to unalive herself tonight… how can people be soo mentally unwell that you literally praise someone’s pain and suffering and suicidal wishes.

Jasmine. Symone. @CoolAzzJazz wondering how the rapper Chika is at the moment. i hope she’s still here with us. I know she planned to end her life today, i’m praying someone found her. such a talent and a beauty. praying she finds a reason to hold on. wondering how the rapper Chika is at the moment. i hope she’s still here with us. I know she planned to end her life today, i’m praying someone found her. such a talent and a beauty. praying she finds a reason to hold on.

Make It Home Safe @MakeItHomeSafe Rapper Chika has posted on her IG about taking her life… Though this was some hours ago. I hope she has a change of heart and I hope she can find peace with her demons. Your life matters. Rapper Chika has posted on her IG about taking her life… Though this was some hours ago. I hope she has a change of heart and I hope she can find peace with her demons. Your life matters. https://t.co/1tWgbbEvk3

MOZΛRT @ThisIsProtege Prayers up to the rapper, CHIKA. I hope someone checks on her to see if she’s ok because mental health in the Black community isn’t taken seriously.



Plus, middle finger to stan culture for making jokes. 🖕🏽 Prayers up to the rapper, CHIKA. I hope someone checks on her to see if she’s ok because mental health in the Black community isn’t taken seriously.Plus, middle finger to stan culture for making jokes. 🖕🏽

Amri’ @amrilittlejohn 🏾 I remember being asked “if you could pick any female rapper to save your life with her bars who would you pick?” I picked @oranicuhh Chika.. without any hesitation.. I love that woman and everything she’s put out. Praying for her well being #FindChika I remember being asked “if you could pick any female rapper to save your life with her bars who would you pick?” I picked @oranicuhh Chika.. without any hesitation.. I love that woman and everything she’s put out. Praying for her well being #FindChika 🙏🏾💕

amey @amey_jing rapper chika's message hit me really hard and felt every word. girl i hope you'll find your freedom however you will want it. just know i feel your pain and will always be rooting for all the things you want rapper chika's message hit me really hard and felt every word. girl i hope you'll find your freedom however you will want it. just know i feel your pain and will always be rooting for all the things you want

beefALERT @beefalertnow Aye man, can one of y’all send like a very encouraging message to the Female Rapper Chika who posted a message about ending her life. Aye man, can one of y’all send like a very encouraging message to the Female Rapper Chika who posted a message about ending her life.

Stab Master Arson From Locash @DJSupaken Bro I just seen a tweet saying that the rapper Chika was saying that she was going to commit suicide. I hope she didn’t, as a person that’s survived several attempts at ending it all it does get better and you definitely will find peace. I hope she’s still here. Bro I just seen a tweet saying that the rapper Chika was saying that she was going to commit suicide. I hope she didn’t, as a person that’s survived several attempts at ending it all it does get better and you definitely will find peace. I hope she’s still here.

monique is seeing demistin 26 @devonnespeaches TW// suicide



I don’t know if y’all read rapper Chika note from Instagram, but that was a cry for help. I hope she gets the help she needs to be alive longer. You know it’s easy to crack jokes and make light of it. You just never know what ppl are going through. TW// suicideI don’t know if y’all read rapper Chika note from Instagram, but that was a cry for help. I hope she gets the help she needs to be alive longer. You know it’s easy to crack jokes and make light of it. You just never know what ppl are going through.

However, she has not posted anything new in the last few hours. She was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best New Artist Category in 2021.

More about rapper Chika

Also known as Jane Chika Oranika, she initially gained recognition on social media and signed to Warner Records in 2019. Prior to that, she had already released her debut single, No Squares.

She released two more singles in 2019, High Rises and Can’t Explain It. She was then working on an EP titled Industry Games and confirmed the title and shared snippets of the EP’s music in January 2020.

The 25-year-old was included in XXL 2020’s Freshman Class in August 2020. She was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist.

She also played the role of a high school student in the 2020 Netflix film Project Power and even contributed to the track, My Power.

