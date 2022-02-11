Who is Grammy winner Miguel? Michael Kors is set to feature a live performance by him at the Fall 2022 show

Michael Kors has just signed up Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel, and we are all for it. The label will launch its fall collection on February 15, 2022, at 8 PM live.

“I’m a native New Yorker and nothing can beat the excitement and energy of the city at night. I think now, more than ever, no matter where you are, everyone is craving a night on the town and stepping out in style.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever shown my collection to a live audience at night, and everything from the collection to the venue to the performance are all about celebrating a fabulous night out,” said Kors regarding the show .

In addition to the physical show, there will be a live virtual presentation for international audiences premiering on the label's official website and other digital channels. Other digital channels include the brand's social media platforms across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Weibo, WeChat, Line, and Kakao.

The only thing that could be as great as the apparel collection would be a live musical performance by Miguel on stage. The show will concentrate on the designer's celebration of majestic New York City, focusing on the city's alluring nightlife and energy.

Who is the Grammy Award winner Miguel?

Miguel Jontel Pimental is an American singer, actor, and songwriter. The singer was born on October 23, 1985, and raised in San Pedro, California.

Miguel has always had a passion for music and started pursuing a career in it when he was merely 13 years old. He signed his first deal in 2007 with Jive Records, and three years later, he debuted his first studio album, All I Want Is You, in November 2010. The album gained some recognition and was the beginning of Miguel's career in the commercial music world.

Over the last decade, the singer has become an established and valued artist in the music industry nationally and internationally. He has been on Billboard Hot 100 12 times and has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards.

He won his first (currently only) Grammy Award for his hit single, 'Adorn', in the category of Best R&B Song. The song peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and was featured on his sophomore year album, Kaleidoscope Dream.

His last two albums were also massive, becoming #1 on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart. He has also collaborated with big names in the industry such as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Usher, A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott.

The singer's style and dynamic stage presence have led the artist to be enlisted on the Michael Kors show, and he will be providing a backdrop at the live evening show for the label Michael Kors.

