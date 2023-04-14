Chinaza Uche says viewers will be surprised at how human Silo is (Exclusive)

Silo, a science fiction series of epic proportions, will drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5, 2023. It's only midway through the first season that the character Paul Billings is introduced, but he is an integral component of this saga as it unfolds.

SK POP spoke to actor Chinaza Uche about portraying the character and he helped us delve into the wonderful world created by writer Hugh Howey.

What was it like working with talented stars like Common and Rebecca Ferguson? Find out Uche's thoughts in this SK POP exclusive.

The sets transported actor Chinaza Uche into the world of Silo

Uche, who also starred as Derek in Fear the Walking Dead, spoke about how great the Silo sets were:

"I just existed in the world and they built so much of it. It kinda did a lot of the work for you. You can just hear your feet on that concrete floor and you can be in that studio for hours and you’re like you just start to feel things. It wasn’t that hard."

While the story revolves around life in an underground facility during the apocalypse, the Dickinson actor says the audience will be surprised by the humanity of the story:

"How human it is. How visceral some of the human moments are. It’s this big Silo. It’s this magical world and it’s just something that happens that just hits you in your belly. And I hope that they feel that. Because I think in any show like this, that’s what’s going to pull you through."

Uche went on to gush about his co-star Rebecca Ferguson. He even joked about liking her 'a little bit':

"She’s the best. And she was generous from day 1. But she’s also relentless as a scene partner. Do you know what I mean? She really wants the scene to be the best it can be. So, it was a pleasure. And she’s also really invested in making the whole set feel like home. So, it was really easy. We like each other a little bit."

Deep into the series, he even shares screen space with rapper Common, who plays Sims on the show. Some of these scenes were very intense to film, per Uche:

"He’s (Common) great. Sometimes we do a take and even I’m like (exhales). You have to keep it in your skin. Everybody was really committed. I don’t take it for granted. I think everybody on this show really cared and you can feel that in some of those scenes."

While he cannot reveal much about his character, Uche gave us an insight into Paul Billings, a follower of a set of rules called The Pact. Here's what you can expect in the first season of Silo:

"The society of The Silo is built around this book called The Pact. It’s a bunch of rules that are passed down by the founders. And Paul is probably the most devout follower of those rules. And slowly, thanks to Juliette, those rules are challenged and because she’s challenging them, she’s really moving a lot of stuff inside him. And I think that his journey over the season."

The story of Silo unravels little by little as the audience goes on a ride with the residents within in their quest for lost knowledge and curiosity about the world outside.

