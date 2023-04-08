Silo on Apple TV+: Trailer, release date, plot, cast, and more details revealed

The much-anticipated TV series Silo will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on May 5, 2023. It is based on a series of novels by author Hugh Howey.

Silo's star-studded cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Ferdinand Kingsley, Iain Glen, Shane McRae, Matt Gomez Hidaka, Rick Gomez, Lee Drage, Henry Garrett, Will Merrick, and Paul Herzberg.

The dystopian science fiction show will release its first two episodes on May 5, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through June 30, 2023.

Silo on Apple TV+ follows the story of the last ten thousand people on earth

The upcoming show is based on the Silo series of post-apocalyptic science fiction books by American writer Hugh Howey. The book series has more than nine novels.

The film rights to the story were sold to 20th Century Fox in May 2012, with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian named as its director and producer, respectively.

However, due to the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney, the project never capitalized. In July 2018, AMC announced LaToya Morgan would be adapting the books for the network as a TV series.

It was ultimately moved to Apple TV+. In May 2021, details about its cast and crew were revealed. The show was filmed in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, from late 2021 until spring 2022.

Here is its official trailer:

From the above trailer, we learn that thousands of individuals reside inside a giant structure in a dystopian society. These are the last 10,000 people on Earth.

They are confined to this structure because the earth has become toxic in this universe. Exposure to an open environment kills people, and nobody is allowed to leave the facility.

Juliette, an engineer, believes that there is hope for them and tries to find a way out. But little does she know of the dangers of her actions or the truth behind the massive conspiracy.

A well-made dystopian show is a treat for fans of fantasy, horror, and sci-fi. We previously saw The Last of Us immortalizing their legacy with brilliant performances by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Although the upcoming series is different from the HBO show, it shares themes of nihilism and the decline of the human population.

What is the synopsis of Silo?

The official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ reads:

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences."

It further reads:

"Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

Executive producers of the show include Graham Yost, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda.

It was created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, best known for Band of Brothers and Justified, with Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game) directing the first three episodes.

Silo will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ on May 5, 2023.

