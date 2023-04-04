Ghosted and 4 new Apple TV+ originals releasing in April 2023

Apple TV+ has emerged as a significant contender in the realm of streaming entertainment, offering an exceptional array of shows, movies, and exclusive content at a very reasonable cost. With a rapidly expanding list of available content, Apple TV+ has now become a go-to destination for many viewers.

Additionally, Apple is currently developing a vast selection of projects in various genres, ranging from films to limited series, to specials and multi-season shows.

Check out this list we've curated of some of the upcoming Apple TV+ originals that will be releasing in April 2023.

Jane, Schmigadoon!, and 3 other upcoming Apple TV+ originals

1) Ghosted

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, this upcoming rom-com action-adventure film is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.

The story revolves around Cole (played by Chris Evans), who falls deeply in love with the mysterious Sadie (played by Ana de Armas). However, their second date was interrupted when he discovered that Sadie was a secret agent. Together, they then embark on an international mission to save the world.

2) Jane

Written, directed, and executively produced by the Emmy-winning J.J. Johnson, Jane is an upcoming live-action animated educational adventure series that is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023.

Inspired by the humanitarian efforts of Dr. Jane Goodall, this family-friendly show stars Ava Louise Murchison as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist who is on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her rich imagination, Jane takes her best friends David (played by Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the Chimpanzee on epic adventures around the world to help protect wild animals.

The 10-episode first season of the show features an arresting blend of live action and visually stunning CGI elements, making it one of the most anticipated Apple TV+ originals.

3) Boom! Boom! The World Vs Boris Becker

Directed by Alex Gibney, this two-part documentary film is set to debut on Apple TV+ on April 7, 2023. The documentary chronicles tennis player Boris Becker's rise to fame, starting with his breakout performance at Wimbledon at the age of only 17 to becoming an internationally acclaimed tennis player.

Through interviews with tennis legends like John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, and Björn Borg, the documentary delves into the controversial and turbulent life and career of the tennis sensation, who won 64 titles overall, including an Olympic gold medal.

It will offer a behind-the-scenes look into Becker's day-to-day life, leading up to his tax evasion conviction in 2022.

4) The Last Thing He Told Me

Created by Laura Dave and Josh Singer, this thriller miniseries is based on Laura Dave's critically-acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name. The series tells the story of Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), who investigates the mysterious disappearance of her husband Owen (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) during an embezzlement incident.

To uncover the truth, Hannah must build a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey (portrayed by Angourie Rice). The story follows Hannah as she uses the clues left by Owen to discover the truth, while protecting Bailey. The cast also features Aisha Tyler in an important role.

The series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023.

5) Schmigadoon!

Created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, this popular musical comedy series is returning on Apple TV+ for a second season. The first two episodes will premiere on April 5, with one episode releasing each Wednesday until May 3, 2023.

Season 1, which premiered in July 2021, followed New York doctors Josh and Melissa, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, who went on a backpacking trip to patch up their failing relationship and encountered a singing community in a magical town called Schmigadoon.

In season two of the Emmy-winning show, Josh and Melissa will find themselves in a world inspired by the 1960s and 1970s noir-jazz musicals, set in a place called Schmicago.

The six-episode second season will have original music from co-creator Cinco Paul and feature the returning cast of Key, Strong, and Martin Short, among others.

The scope of Apple's production plans is vast, and their upcoming releases are generating much excitement and anticipation among fans of the platform. The multilingual series Drops of God and the second season of the hit show Afterparty are also set to premiere in April 2023. Don't forget to watch these originals only on Apple TV+.

