Schmigadoon season 2 release date, first look, and everything we know so far

Apple TV+ has finally announced the details of Schmigadoon season 2, which is coming soon on the streaming platform. The news was made public at yesterday's panel at the Television Critics Association presentation.

The musical series follows the story of a couple who accidentally enters a parallel world where life is a musical. While they try to make their way back into the real world, they must blend in with the musical world by singing and dancing alongside the jovial crowd.

Everything we know about Schmigadoon season 2

Season 2 of Schmigadoon will introduce viewers to a new and elegant setting. We will see Josh and Melissa go to Schmicago where the 60s and 70s musicals come to life. This is a slight departure from Season 1 where the series focused on and paid homage to the Golden Age of musicals, the 40s and 50s. The new batch of episodes can be expected to bring more original songs and musical numbers like Season 1.

Recap of season 1

Season 1 of the musical drama series was a riff on the basic concept of Brigadoon, the famous 1947 Tony-winning musical. The series is led by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, who play the lead couple of the series, Melissa and Josh. They are in a long-term relationship which has hit a rocky patch. The couple stumble upon the remote town of Schmigadoon where they soon discover that they cannot leave the town and go back to their home unless they understood true love. Every episode from the first season featured a number of original musical numbers patterned from Brigadoon and other musicals of its era.

What is the plot for season 2?

Season 2 of Schmigadoon is expected to see Josh and Melissa, who have reconnected and developed true love for each other, leave the town only to enter into a new world known as “Schmicago.” This season is patterned on the darker, jazzier musicals of the ’60s and ’70s, with a particular focus on the works of Chicago writer, director, and choreographer Bob Fosse.

Schmigadoon season 2 trailer has not been revealed yet, but here is a first look at the upcoming season.

Here is your first look at

Season 2, premiering April 7 on Apple TV+ Season 2 of "Schmigadoon!" finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in the darker, sexier, jazzier city of Schmicago!

Schmigadoon Season 2 Cast

Along with Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, who plays Josh and Melissa, the upcoming season will host a number of veteran musical theater stars like Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, who will play various reimagined roles as the townsfolk of the new town. They will be joined by Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page, with Martin Short reprising his role as the fantastical world’s “guardian leprechaun.”

Release date revealed

Apple TV+ has announced the air date for the second season of the musical. Schmigadoon will return with the new season on Friday, April 7, 2023. The premiere will see two episodes being released on the streaming platform and the remaining four episodes will be released weekly, through May 5, 2023.

Since the series is an Apple TV original, the second season will be available to stream exclusively on the Apple TV streaming platform.

