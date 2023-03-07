Ghosted on Apple TV+: Trailer, release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Apple TV+'s new romantic comedy, Ghosted, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 21, 2023. The movie tells the story of two people who meet under unusual circumstances. When one falls in love with the other, a certain shocking revelation dramatically alters their equation.

The film features Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead roles and several others playing important supporting roles. Noted director Dexter Fletcher helms it.

Apple TV+'s Ghosted: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored.

Apple TV+ has released the latest trailer for Ghosted, which offers a glimpse of the lives of the two lead characters, Cole and Sadie. The trailer briefly shows a friendly interaction between the two characters.

The trailer also shows the couple sharing some intimate moments while offering a peek into what drove them toward each other. Overall, it maintains a deeply passionate tone that fans of romantic dramas would undoubtedly enjoy.

The lead pair's chemistry is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. Alongside the trailer, Apple TV+ also shared the official description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

''Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.''

Not many other details about the story are known at this point. Still, based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a quirky and entertaining romantic movie that explores several intriguing themes like love, adventure, and desire, among many others.

More details about Ghosted cast

Ghosted stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. Evans plays the character of Cole Riggan. Riggan has fallen head over heels for a mysterious woman named Sadie.

However, his life drastically turns when she ghosts him, cutting off all contact. He also discovers that Sadie is actually a secret agent, which completely changes their equation.

Evans looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly portraying his character's charm and liveliness. He wonderfully captures the romantic charm quite convincingly. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actor.

Apart from Ghosted, Chris Evans is widely known for his performances in numerous other famous and acclaimed films and shows like Defending Jacob, The Red Sea Diving Resort, MCU films like Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and many more.

Ana de Armas is equally brilliant in the trailer, as she effortlessly embodies the enigmatic aura of her character with astonishing charm. Armas' performance defines the film's tone, and her incredible chemistry with Evans further elevates the trailer to a different level altogether.

Ana de Armas' other notable film and TV acting credits include Blonde, War Dogs, No Time to Die, and Una rosa de Francia, among many more. The rest of the supporting cast includes Adrien Brody as Leveque, Marwan Kenzari as Marco, Mike Moh as Wagner, and many others.

Don't forget to watch Ghosted on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.

