"Strand is actually more dangerous than Teddy": Fear the Walking Dead star Keith Carradine compares the show's two villains 

Even as Fear the Walking Dead lost one of its most beloved characters in John Dorie, soon another member of his family would replace him. Keith Carradine, also known for his appearances in Dexter and Fargo, joined the cast as John Dorie Sr.

The show returns for the second-half of its seventh season on Sunday, April 17. To hype up the return, Carradine spoke to SK Pop about the two villains he's encountered thus far - Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and the monster his character had a long and colorful history with, Teddy Maddox (John Glover).

Very surprisingly, he picked the former Fear the Walking Dead villain as the more dangerous baddie between the two:

"Yeah, I think Strand is actually more dangerous than Teddy. There's no way that Teddy could conceal any aspect of who he is. And I think Strand is a bit of a chameleon. I mean he certainly is a chameleon in terms of his adopted physical appearance. His different personae that he adopts across the journey of his character. So, I think the chameleon aspect of who he is makes him a much more dangerous villain than Teddy."

Although Maddox is no longer on Fear the Walking Dead, having been blown to smithereens by a nuclear bomb, Strand is very much the show's primary antagonist. It will be interesting to note what role Dorie Sr. plays in his eventual story.

Fear the Walking Dead: What can fans expect in Season 7 B?

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 7X09 is heavily focused around Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), whereas the next one is centered around Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). There is no sign of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) yet, even though we know she's scheduled to return to the show in a massive way.

Strand still looms large as the big bad villain, but there's the additional threat of Arno and The Stalkers. Did we mention that there are zombies galore during a nuclear holocaust?

