"Chinese spy": Toddler crawls through White House fence, sparks hilarious reactions online 

The White House was intruded by its tiniest intruder till date, after a toddler squeezed his way inside through metal fencing north of the mansion on Tuesday, April 18. The US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers then brought the kid back to his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. However, the officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to head their way.

Speaking about the same, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement:

“Officers encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds. The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited.”

Social media users reacted to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence (Image via EPA)

The reporting officers also claimed that the White House was temporarily restricted till the time the little intruder was safely returned to his parents. It was also added that President Biden was reportedly present inside the mansion at the time of the security breach.

The news of the same soon reached social media, and sparked hilarious reactions from netizens. One social media user hilariously called the little intruder “Chinese Spy.”

Social media users reacted to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence: Returned safely to parents. (Image via Twitter)

The perimeter wall enclosing the presidential residence now boasts an impressive 13-foot (3.9 m) height. Being a significant increase from its previous stature, the fence was built for $64 million. Recent construction has also widened the space between the fences by an inch.

"FBI, CIA etc are only good in Hollywood movies": : Curious toddler wanders into White House, sparks hilarious social media frenzy

The White House was recently abuzz with an unexpected visitor that left everyone surprised and amused. Netizens, in awe of the toddler's daring adventure, took to the internet to express their amazement and adoration for the young explorer. Check out some of these social media reactions below:

Social media users reacted to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence: Returned safely to parents. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence: Returned safely to parents. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to a toddler intruding the President's mansion by making his way in from between the fence (Image via Twitter)

Not much information has been revealed by authorities about the toddler or its parents currently.

This is not the first time something like this has happened; back in 2014, another toddler made its way to the White House grounds, who was sent back to the parents after a brief session of questioning.

Poll : 0 votes