What was Jussie Smollett's salary on 'Empire'? Actor's net worth explored as he is found guilty of staging hate crime

On Thursday, December 9, Empire star Jussie Smollett turned himself in to the Chicago police for making false accusations. In January 2019, Smollett falsified a police report where he alleged that two masked men attacked him in a racist and homophobic context.

However, Chicago police claimed that Jussie Smollett faked the attack. Authorities reportedly labeled it a 'publicity stunt' by the actor for being unhappy about his salary for his appearances on Empire.

According to the Huffington Post, Jussie Smollett's salary for portraying Jamal Lyon on Empire is $65,000 per episode. Meanwhile, The Hollywood reporter pegs it at $125,000 per episode.

Jussie Smollett has been arrested and charged under five counts of disorderly conduct.

Jussie Smollett's fortune and career explored

Jussie Smollett (Image via jussiesmollett/Instagram)

With conflicting information from reputable sources regarding his salary, Jussie Smollett's net worth is difficult to estimate. The 39-year-old is likely to be worth around $500,000 to $1.1 million. However, his fortune is expected to take a hit as it is unknown how much his bail bond was set at.

Jussie Smollett reportedly started his career in the early 1990s as a child model in New York City. As a child actor, he appeared in Spike Lee's 1990 film, Mo' Better Blues. Over the course of multiple films, TV series, and TV shorts. Smollett's most prominent role at the time was when he portrayed Jesse Jerrico on the TV series, On Our Own, when he was 12.

After a hiatus of almost 17 years, the actor returned to a proper TV role as Magnus in Patrik-Ian Polk's 2012 LGBTQ+ drama, The Skinny.

After a few brief roles in TV series and films, in 2015, Jussie Smollett appeared on Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard starrer, Empire. Smollett portrayed the character of Jamal Lyon in 84 episodes, which earned him the 'Best Supporting Actor' award at the Image Awards (NAACP) in 2017.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Santa Rosa, California native also appeared in Ridley Scott's 2017 film, Alien: Covenant, in a supporting role. Throughout his career spanning over almost 29 years, Jussie Smollett has appeared in 22 acting roles, as per his IMDb page.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan