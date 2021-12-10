Who is Brent Lynch? Owsley County Sheriff arrested for punching teen girl in viral video 

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch has been arrested by his fellow officers after the former struck a juvenile in the face. The fight broke out on December 3, at Perry County High School, during a basketball game.

Brett Lynch has now been charged with fourth-degree assault, and if convicted, he may face up to a year in jail.

Lynch turned himself in to the Owsley County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday morning and now finds himself in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Altercation between Brent Lynch and juvenile explained

Brent Lynch was an assistant coach for Owsley Couty’s girls’ basketball team. A video of the altercation shows Lynch running from his team’s bench towards the court. It appeared that the police officer struck at a female player amid the chaos.

Brent Lynch suspended from coaching position

Superintendent Jonathan Jett, who works with Perry County Schools, said in a statement that following the altercation, players from each of the teams were removed by KHSAA basketball officials. He added:

“It is my understanding that there has since been an investigation opened by the Kentucky State Police related to the incident. Out of respect for the Kentucky State Police and their investigation, I have no further comment at this time.”

michael j. babcock @mikejbabcock This is crazy. Sherriff Brent Lynch, top cop in a small county in KY, allegedly punched a teenage girl in the face (on video) while coaching a HS Bball game. He's been charged w/ 4th deg assault & is currently in jail. Facing 1 year, if convicted. tmz.com/2021/12/09/she… This is crazy. Sherriff Brent Lynch, top cop in a small county in KY, allegedly punched a teenage girl in the face (on video) while coaching a HS Bball game. He's been charged w/ 4th deg assault & is currently in jail. Facing 1 year, if convicted. tmz.com/2021/12/09/she…

According to Lex18, the investigation is headed by Trooper Adam Baker.

Dr. Tim Bobrowski, a superintendent for the Owsley County School District, stated that the county is “fully complying” with KHSAA’s orders. In his statement, he added:

"Per KHSAA's recommendations, both teams have suspended 4 student athletes for 2 games.”

Unsurprisingly, Brent Lynch has been suspended from the basketball coaching position. However, his position at the Sheriff’s office remains unclear.

The County’s Executive explained that knowing Lynch, his actions seemed “out of character.”

