Who shot Ella French? Tributes pour in as 29-year old Chicago police officer is fatally shot on duty  

Police Officer Ella French was fatally shot at a traffic stop on August 8 in Chicago. The cop had served three years on the force, according to social media. French was identified by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police.

A post on the Chicago FOP Lodge No.7 read:

“Officer Ella French was murdered while conducting a traffic stop with her partners.”

CPD Superintendent David Brown mentioned that Ella French had been working with the Chicago Police Department since April 2018. French was accompanied by two partners during the shooting. One of whom is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital.

The police announced that the cops had stopped a vehicle at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue where one among the three passengers fired at two cops. They also reported that the two men in the car were taken into custody.

Brown also announced that the female suspect was arrested and the suspect’s weapon has been recovered.

Who was Ella French, the cop who was fatally shot in Chicago?

The 29 year old police officer had joined Chicago’s Community Safety Team in 2018. Ella French had just returned to duty following her maternity leave after she gave birth to her daughter.

Image via Facebook

Ella French’s brother, Andrew looked back on his younger sister’s empathy and resilience.

“My sister’s always been a person of integrity. She’s always done the right thing even when nobody’s looking. She’s always believed in people and believed in doing the right thing. ... She’s always believed in taking care of people that can’t take care of themselves.”

Andrew French, an Iraq War veteran, continued:

“She was there for my mom. She was reliable. ... She’s my sister, she’s my little sister. And as much as I was there for her when we were growing up, she was there for me. And I was proud of her, I’m still proud of her. Like this is — God took the wrong kid.”

Officer Ella French is the fifth woman to have died in the line of duty in Chicago Police history. Her partner, who was also shot at, remains in critical condition. His family did not provide a statement and simply said, “Pray.”

Chicago Police Officers await procession on August 8 (Image via Chicago Sun-Times)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for flags to be flown at half-staff and declared a day of mourning.

