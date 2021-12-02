Jesse Chambers: Indiana Police Department under fire after Terre Haute cop brutally kicks dog in viral video 

On Tuesday, November 30, a viral Ring doorbell was posted by a Twitter user named Haley Richey, claiming that a Terre Haute police officer (presumably Jesse Chambers) brutally kicked his dog. As per the tweet's allegations, the cop was responding to a call reporting attempted burglary.

According to the tweet, Richey's family was out when an intruder broke into their house and was chased away by their dogs. Following this, his neighbor informed the police, and a sergeant came to respond to the call. As per some tweets, the officer may have been identified as Sergeant Jesse Chambers.

Haley Richey @haleyjrichey Yesterday evening while my family and I were at work, someone broke into my home. My dogs ran the intruder off. This was the response shortly after a neighbor called. My home needed help and all it received was hurt. #AnimalCruelty Yesterday evening while my family and I were at work, someone broke into my home. My dogs ran the intruder off. This was the response shortly after a neighbor called. My home needed help and all it received was hurt. #AnimalCruelty https://t.co/0tnNbSulod

However, the Ring doorbell's footage shows the officer approaching the house's front porch and aggressively kicking one of the dogs before banging on the door.

What did the Terre Haute Police Department say regarding the allegations?

On Wednesday, the Terre Haute PD released officer body-cam footage (presumably Jesse Chambers), which shows that a white pitbull charged at him before he approached the house's front porch. The PD claims that the sergeant went to their residence because of complaints of aggressive dogs living in the estate.

In the bodycam footage, it is seen that the officer talks to another neighbor about prior problems with the dogs. The video also showcased an unidentified male resident being cited for two counts of non-immunized animal, two counts of dangerous animal prohibited, and twp counts of animal restraint.

There have also been allegations against the white pitbull for biting a child in 2020. Terre Haute Police Department said,

"If the call was for aggressive dogs, where did the burglary claim originate?"

Their statement also claimed,

"Upon learning of this video, we contacted the male resident and asked multiple times if he wished to make a complaint, and he declined."

They also mentioned,

"Any claim that officers were responding to a reported burglary is untrue."

However, body cam footage also showed Jesse Chambers (presumably) saying,

"I'll kick your a**, stupid f**king dog. I'll kick the sh** out of you."

Here's how the internet has been reacting to the incident implicating Sergeant Jesse Chambers of animal cruelty

With conflicting conclusions from the facts of this incident, the internet has been split over the video footage. At the same time, many believe that Sergeant Jesse Chambers was acting defensively to protect himself against aggressive dogs. Others claim that he indulged in animal cruelty.

Surfacedog @SurfaceDog



You kind of conveniently leave out key facts, like the neighbor called to report that your dogs were loose, and that you reported the burglary THREE HOURS later. @haleyjrichey Gosh, when you look at ALL the footage, and read the police report...You kind of conveniently leave out key facts, like the neighbor called to report that your dogs were loose, and that you reported the burglary THREE HOURS later. @haleyjrichey Gosh, when you look at ALL the footage, and read the police report...You kind of conveniently leave out key facts, like the neighbor called to report that your dogs were loose, and that you reported the burglary THREE HOURS later.

NaNa @nan_choc @haleyjrichey why did he have to hurt the dog.? @haleyjrichey why did he have to hurt the dog.?

Kevin Hall @TheHallHerd @haleyjrichey It’s untrue - this video is a lie which is enticing anger with a false narrative. If it were accurate we should all be upset but it’s not @haleyjrichey It’s untrue - this video is a lie which is enticing anger with a false narrative. If it were accurate we should all be upset but it’s not

Luna 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧  @LunaNotLunar_



This man should never have any power, ever. He should be shunned from society. He does not deserve a good life.



Disgusting and downright sociopathic beaviour. Haley Richey @haleyjrichey Yesterday evening while my family and I were at work, someone broke into my home. My dogs ran the intruder off. This was the response shortly after a neighbor called. My home needed help and all it received was hurt. #AnimalCruelty Yesterday evening while my family and I were at work, someone broke into my home. My dogs ran the intruder off. This was the response shortly after a neighbor called. My home needed help and all it received was hurt. #AnimalCruelty https://t.co/0tnNbSulod Arrest officer Jesse Chambers. Remove him from his role in the Terre Haute Police Department.This man should never have any power, ever. He should be shunned from society. He does not deserve a good life.Disgusting and downright sociopathic beaviour. twitter.com/haleyjrichey/s… Arrest officer Jesse Chambers. Remove him from his role in the Terre Haute Police Department.This man should never have any power, ever. He should be shunned from society. He does not deserve a good life.Disgusting and downright sociopathic beaviour. twitter.com/haleyjrichey/s…

Pinhead Yoda @DGladwich @elawny_law @bigkav4 @haleyjrichey The cop turned off his light so the body cam wouldn't see him kicking the smaller dog. He just didn't realize there was also a ring video that shows him kicking that little dog.. @elawny_law @bigkav4 @haleyjrichey The cop turned off his light so the body cam wouldn't see him kicking the smaller dog. He just didn't realize there was also a ring video that shows him kicking that little dog..

Calliope Lintwig @Calilint @haleyjrichey he has bitten a child and a mailman in the past and is very very aggressive.” The reporting person also advised that this is an ongoing problem." @haleyjrichey he has bitten a child and a mailman in the past and is very very aggressive.” The reporting person also advised that this is an ongoing problem."

JAGirl @JAGirl17 @DanceMomAndrew @haleyjrichey I am interested in seeing all the other video footage that is going to be released. If this did indeed go the way it is stated here, then this shows a good example of what giving a clip of a full video can make a whole story change. @DanceMomAndrew @haleyjrichey I am interested in seeing all the other video footage that is going to be released. If this did indeed go the way it is stated here, then this shows a good example of what giving a clip of a full video can make a whole story change.

Undercover Tiger @propilot123 @xoHatsumi @haleyjrichey Terra Haute PD released a statement in their fb. There was no house burglary. They were called for an aggressive pit Bull that had supposedly been terrorizing the neighborhood. You can see the statement on their fb page. @xoHatsumi @haleyjrichey Terra Haute PD released a statement in their fb. There was no house burglary. They were called for an aggressive pit Bull that had supposedly been terrorizing the neighborhood. You can see the statement on their fb page.

The prosecutor's office did not constitute the incident as a crime. Thus, it is believed that no charges or disciplinary action against the alleged sergeant, Jesse Chambers, will be taken.

