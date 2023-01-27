Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new crime drama film, Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini, will air on the channel on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The movie is a dramatization of the notorious Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax case that rocked California back in 2016.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''After Sherri Papini went for a run and didn’t come home in 2016, the heat was on to find the mother of two. The Northern California missing-person case quickly became a national story–true crime aficionados couldn’t talk about anything but the “supermom”, especially after she returned and her story about being abducted wasn’t adding up.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Sherri wasfound 22 days after her disappearance on the side of the highway–her face bruised, hair haphazardly cut, and with a chain around her waist and wrists. She claimed to have been taken by two Hispanic women and that she was chained to a bed, forced to pee in a litter box, and branded after she tried to escape.''

The description concludes:

''But after months of being unable to find any evidence, the police discovered that Sherri had not been kidnapped at all; she spent the three weeks with her ex-boyfriend in his Costa Mesa, CA cabin.''

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini stars Jaime King in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Marta Borowski and written by Katie Boland.

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini cast list: Jaime King and others star in new Lifetime movie

1) Jaime King as Sherri Papini

Jaime King stars in the lead role as Sherri Papini. King plays a complex character and while an official trailer hasn't been released, she looks brilliant in a sneak peek of the movie.

Apart from the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Jaime King has starred in The Mistletoe Promise, My Bloody Valentine 3D, and Ice Cream in the Cupboard, to name a few.

2) Matt Hamilton as Keith Papini

Actor Matt Hamilton stars as Keith Papini in the new Lifetime thriller. Keith is Sherri's ex-husband. Hamilton looks quite impressive in the film's sneak peek, and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Three Wise Men and a Baby, Big Lies In A Small Town, and many more.

3) Josh Collins as Chris

Actor Josh Collins dons the role of Chris in Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but he's expected to play a significant role in the film.

Josh Collins has previously appeared in Archons, Supernatural, and The 100, to name a few.

Apart from Jaime King, Matt Hamilton, and Josh Collins, Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini also features many others essaying important supporting/minor roles, including:

Christina Sicoli as Laura

William Carson as Cameron

Lossen Chambers

Arpad Balogh

Andy Thompson

The sneak peek set the film's frightening tone as it shows people devastated following the disappearance of Sherri Papini. Fans can expect a slow-burn thriller that explores the various complex facets of the human mind.

Don't forget to catch Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini on Lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

