Three Wise Men and a Baby full cast list: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and others to star in Hallmark holiday movie

This Christmas, three main Hallmark Channel stars are coming together in a new movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby. The channel’s biggest stars, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew W Walker, become brothers who experience the hysterical ride of looking after a baby.

Andrew W Walker, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes play brothers named Luke, Stephan, and Taylor, respectively. Three Wise Men and a Baby is all about these three brothers who find themselves in a sudden scenario where they have to take care of a baby.

Luke Brenner (Andrew W Walker) is a fitness freak and an American firefighter who finds a baby boy on the doorstep of his firehouse with a specific note asking him to take care of the baby until Christmas arrives. The baby’s mother and his connection to Luke are a complete mystery. Luke decides to take the baby home and take care of him.

Taylor (Tyler Hynes) is a video game designer who recently left his job, and Stephan (Paul Campbell) is a pet therapist with acute social anxiety. This trio of misfits becomes a team to take care of one baby and encounter hysterical scenarios along the way.

Three Wise Men and a Baby, written by Paul Campbell and Kimberly Sustad, will premiere on Saturday, November 19, at 8 pm ET on Hallmark Channel.

Three Wise Men and a Baby: The star cast for a hilarious Christmas movie

1) Paul Campbell as Stephan

Paul Campbell plays the role of Stephan, a pet therapist with acute social anxiety.

Campbell is a Canadian actor who grew up in British Columbia. He started his career in 2004 and portrayed Billy Keikeya in Battlestar Galactica. He made his debut in 2005 as Bill Lawrence in Nobody’s Watching. In 2009 he was cast in the ABC comedy called No Heroics.

2) Tyler Hynes as Taylor

In Three Wise Men and a Baby, Tyler Hynes will be seen as Taylor, a video game designer who recently left his job.

Hynes is a Canadian filmmaker and actor. He was born in Toronto, Canada, and started acting at the age of eight. He began with a musical stage production of a Christmas Carol and was a part of a Professional Cross Canada tour of the Who's rock opera.

He was a regular cast member on the TV series Saving Hope, Unreal, and The Firm. Hynes is also a great fan of filmmaking and has produced several short films and music videos. He has done more than 15 Hallmark romantic movies and is one of the leading actors at Hallmark.

3) Andrew W Walker as Luke

Walker plays the character of Luke, a firefighter who finds the baby on his doorstep.

Andrew is a Canadian actor as well as a film producer. He made his debut with Lazerhawk in 1997 and was also part of television series such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Maybe it’s Me. He was also awarded the ACTRA award for best actor in 2008.

He starred in the first Hallmark Channel movie in 2012, Bride for Christmas, and since then, he has been in most Hallmark-produced movies. As of 2020, Walker has been a part of 18 films for the Hallmark Channel.

Watch Three Wise Men and a Baby on Saturday, November 19, at 8 pm ET on Hallmark.

