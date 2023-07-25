Where was Alisha Watts last seen? Search for missing North Carolina woman intensifies in wake of boyfriend's arrest 

Alisha Watts, a 39-year-old North Carolina woman, was reported missing after she was last seen on July 16 while traveling to Charlotte that night with her new boyfriend, James Dunmore, in her black Mercedes SUV.

Alisha Watts’s concerned family members are desperately seeking information that would lead to her whereabouts after her SUV was found abandoned in Anson County on July 18. Police reportedly used the car’s GPS to track the location.

Alsisha’s sister Shakeeta Utley said that the missing woman was last seen in the company of her boyfriend on July 16 before she disappeared. Shakeeta revealed that Alisha’s boyfriend James Dunmore was taken into custody after authorities discovered the missing woman’s phone pinged at his home in Charlotte before she vanished.

Alisha Watts's disappearance sparks concern among family and friends

Concern for Alisha Watts's safety mounted as family and friends said the missing North Carolina woman has not been seen in weeks. In an interview with WRAL, Alsiha Watts’ family pleaded for information that would lead to her whereabouts. Alsisha’s sister said that they are taking the case public as Charlotte police have failed to provide any answers despite taking the missing woman’s boyfriend in custody.

According to WRAL, a missing person report was filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Moore County and Siler City.

A friend, Learn Blue, who described the missing woman as a vital part of the community, said that it was unlike Alisha to take off without notifying her family and friends, thus leading her to fear for her safety.

"This has been a week of pure torture," said friend Learen Blue. "We just need help to bring her back."

She added:

“She’s a vital piece of the community as far as she’s involved in several organizations in our community. She gives back, she gives up her time. She gives her heart. She gives anything that she knows a person needs, she willingly, freely gives.”

A family friend Dorothy Brower reaffirmed Blue’s characterization of the missing woman stating that Alisha wouldn't go anywhere without communicating with her friends.

"As far as touching base with the memberships of the organizations that she's with, she's very accountable. There's no way that she would have gone somewhere and not communicated, even while she was gone with some of her close buddies."

In a press release, Siler City police said that Alisha Watts is the CEO of Inspired Visions Support Services, Inc., which provides disability services in several North Carolina counties.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case was requested to contact law enforcement officials.